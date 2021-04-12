CAMOGIE: 2021 Littlewoods Ireland League Fixtures

Galway’s fixtures for Divisions 1 and 2 of the 2021 Littlewoods Ireland National Camogie League are below.
In Division 1, Cathal Murray’s seniors begin against Clare before taking on Limerick.
The intermediates open away to Kerry, before home games against Tipperary and Cork.
==
Division 1 (2 Group Winners into Semi-Finals. Other group winner and 3 Runners-Up into quarter-finals)
Group 1 – Clare, Galway, Limerick
Group 2 – Cork, Tipperary, Waterford
Group 3 – Dublin, Kilkenny, Offaly
==
Saturday, 15th May – Galway vs Clare, Cork vs Tipperary, Kilkenny vs Dublin
Saturday, 22nd May – Clare vs Limerick, Tipperary vs Waterford, Dublin vs Offaly
Saturday, 29th May – Limerick vs Galway, Waterford vs Cork, Offaly vs Kilkenny
Sat/Sun, 5th/6th June – Quarter-Finals
Sat/Sun, 12th/13th June – Semi-Finals, Relegation Play-offs
Sat/Sun, 19th/20th June – FINAL, Relegation Final
==
Division 2 (Top 2 in each group advance to quarter-finals)
Group 1 – Antrim, Derry, Down
Group 2 – Cork, Galway, Kerry, Tipperary
Group 3 – Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford
Group 4 – Dublin, Kildare, Meath, Westmeath
==
Saturday, 15th May – Antrim vs Down, Tipperary vs Cork, Kerry vs Galway, Wexford vs Kilkenny, Dublin vs Westmeath, Meath vs Kildare
Saturday, 22nd May – Down vs Derry, Galway vs Tipperary, Cork vs Kerry, Kilkenny vs Laois, Kildare vs Dublin, Westmeath vs Meath
Saturday, 29th May – Derry vs Antrim, Galway vs Cork, Tipperary vs Kerry, Laois vs Wexford, Kildare vs Westmeath, Dublin vs Meath
Sat/Sun, 5th/6th June – Quarter-Finals
Saturday, 12th June – Semi-Finals, Relegation Play-offs
Saturday, 19th June – FINAL, Relegation Final