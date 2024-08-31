Caltra Triathlete Qualifies For European And World Championship

Share story:

A Triathlete from Caltra has been selected to represent Ireland in the forthcoming European and World Championships over the next two months.

Aoife Mulry is already a successful sportsperson having played Camogie for Ahascragh-Caltra and won a O’Connor Cup with TUS Athlone where she is doing her PHD in Microbiology.

The European Championships will be held in Vichy, France in mid September with the World Championships in Malaga, Spain the following month.

Aoife spoke to John Mulligan on Saturday Sport.