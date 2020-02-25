Caltra Cuans represent Galway At Páidí ó Sé Football Festival

A large panel and management team took the trip to Kerry to compete in the senior ladies cup at the Lidl Comórtas Peile Páidi Ó Sé 2020, which saw a total of 36 clubs competing across six competitions all over the Dingle Peninsula last weekend.

Caltra made a lively start against Sarsfields of Newbridge leading 2-2 to 0-2 at half time thanks to a goal from Megan Kelly from midfield. She continued her form against the wind in the second half and added two points for a personal tally of 1-2 on route to victory on a final score line of 2-5 to 0-3. In the semi-final, The Galway girls were up against Leinster kingpins Ballyboden St. Enda’s under the management of 10 time All-Ireland senior football medalist Valerie Mulcahy and they found themselves down 0-5 to 0-1 by half time. Tired legs set in with their second game in a few hours and the Dubs pulled ahead to win by 2-9 to 1-3.

The football festival, which is supported by Lidl Ireland, McKeever Sports, EJ Menswear, Kerry County Council Tourism Unit and Lee Strand Milk, was founded by Kerry iconic footballer Páidi Ó Sé and has attracted over 16,000 club players over 30 years, growing into a major international GAA event with senior, intermediate and junior adult club competitions as well as teams attending social events at Comórtas HQ, Páidí Ó Sé’s pub in Ventry, Co. Kerry.

Comórtas Chairman Pádraig Óg. Ó Sé said, ‘We were delighted to have Caltra Cuans down and we thank Sean and Maureen Lawlor for organising the trip. The girls conducted themselves brilliantly all weekend and got involved with all the activities on and off the pitch so we hope they will have some great memories from the tournament.”