Callum Devine and his Enniskillen co-driver Brian Hoy dominate the Donegal Harvest Rally

Derry’s Callum Devine and his Enniskillen co-driver Brian Hoy took their first major win as they dominated the Donegal Harvest Rally at the weekend, with their Fiesta R5 leading the nine stage event from start to finish. This was despite all the efforts of this year’s National title holders Josh Moffett/Andy Hayes and former champion Donagh Kelly in his VW Polo.

Devine led Moffett, who was making his debut in a Polo R5, for most of the day, with Kelly close behind in third place, but on the final loop, the Monaghan driver slid back to fourth position behind local man Joe McGonigle’s Mini.

Although he didn’t score any points this time out, Brian Armstrong had a big enough lead to clinch the Sligo Pallets Border Rally Championship for the second year in succession, and the third time in all, at the wheel of his Escort.

Kevin Gallagher and Ger Conway were best of the two wheel drive brigade in their Darrian, taking fifth place overall, while Jack Brunton was the Junior winner in his Civic ahead of Ryan Moore.

Local crews ruled the roost in the Cork Startrek Navigation Trial at Inchigeelagh, with James Fitzgerald and Ken Carmody repeating last year’s win, this time on a tie-break from Derek Butler and Denis O’Donovan with both crews losing 17 marks over the 85 mile route.