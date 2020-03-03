Calling all Galway walkers, joggers and runners! – Irish women officially launch the 2020 Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon

Register now for the largest all female event of its kind in the world on Sunday May 31st 2020!

A group of women came together in Dublin yesterday to launch the 2020 Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon. The event, now in its 38th year, will take place on Bank Holiday Sunday 31st May 2020. Over 30,000 women are expected to walk, jog and run the 10K route in Dublin City Centre starting in Fitzwilliam Square and finishing on Baggot Street.

The Ryan sisters Lottie and Bonnie, along with mum, Morah, broadcaster Georgie Crawford, fitness enthusiast Leanne Moore and actress Demi Isaac Oviawe will make up the 2020 Vhi Squad and are calling on women all around the country to run stronger together and join them at the largest all female event of its kind in the world on May 31st.

At the launch, Vhi revealed a brand-new finisher t-shirt for this year’s event which will be given to everyone who crosses the finish line. Vhi is also rewarding each of its customers who have paid the €25 entry fee for the event with a €25 reward which they can claim using Snap & Send in the Vhi app.

For the first time ever this year, the Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon is offering women the opportunity to have a personalised race number so each participant’s name will appear on the race number that will be worn on the day, giving women the opportunity to be cheered on and supported by the crowd.

Galway women who register for the event before 4th May have the opportunity to receive their race number by post and there will also be a number of race number pick-up points in Dublin and around the country in May.

We are delighted to welcome Dublin City Council (DCC) on board as one of the official race partners this year and look forward to working with them to showcase our capital city on race day.

Entries are open NOW at www.vhiwomensminimarathon.ie. Postal applications forms are also available in The Herald every Wednesday and Saturday.

David O’Leary, General Manager, Women’s Mini Marathon, said:

The Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon is far more than a race. It is mostly about empowerment; of communities, of causes and of women. And, of course, it is about fun, fitness, families & friendship too. It is a unique event at the heart of the culture of our country that we all cherish.

The theme of this year’s event is #WomenwithImpact, and we want to celebrate all of the amazing women who take part in our race. So, if you haven’t dragged out the running shoes yet, well now is the time to dust them off and get started on your first walk, jog or run of the year. Before you know it, we will be closing in on Sunday 31st May. We can’t wait to see you at the start line. See you then!

Speaking at the launch, Brighid Smyth, Head of Corporate Communications, Vhi said;

“At Vhi we are committed to helping our customers live longer, stronger, healthier lives and our partnership with the Women’s Mini Marathon helps us to deliver this. 2020 marks Vhi’s sixth year as title sponsor of the Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon and we are extremely proud to be part of this wonderful event.

“For the event this year, we are introducing a new finisher t-shirt to celebrate every woman that crosses the finish line and reward their participation. We want to encourage women across the country to enjoy the benefits of exercise, while raising money for their chosen cause and ultimately, having a great day out on May 31st!”

Commenting on her role on the Vhi Squad, Lottie Ryan said, “I am delighted to be involved with the 2020 Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon. It is a very special event and having my sister Bonnie and mum Morah on the Vhi Squad with me is only going to make it even more special. We can’t wait to get started.”

“It is amazing to see so many women involved and the variety of reasons for signing up. It could be fitness related, raising funds for a cause close to your heart or just to enjoy a day out with your family and friends. Join us on May 31st as 30,000 women walk, jog and run the streets of Dublin in the biggest event of its kind”.

For further information visit www.vhiwomensminimarathon.ie or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/vhiwomensminimarathon or twitter @VhiWmm / #VhiWmm.

The Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon is now open for entries! The Ryan sisters Lottie and Bonnie, along with mum, Morah, broadcaster Georgie Crawford, actress Demi Issac Oviawe and fitness enthusiast Leanne Moore, will make up the 2020 Vhi Squad and are calling on women all around the country to run stronger together and join them at the largest all female event of its kind in the world on May 31st! Enter now at www.vhiwomensminimarathon.ie Pictured is (L-R) Leanne Moore, Lottie Ryan, Morah Ryan, Bonnie Ryan, Georgie Crawford and Demi Isaac Oviawe ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan