3 March 2024

Call made for shared sports facilities in Millers Lane and Kingston – A Saturday Sport Feature

It has emerged that plans for shared sports facilities that will benefit the areas of Millers Lane and Kingston have moved on with the announcement that a consultant has been appointed.

This would mean the construction of a sports park that would provide facilities for a wide range of sports in the area.

Having spearheaded the successful ‘Misneach Le Cheile’ Hockey facilities sports campaign Aisling Keogh, with the help of members of Connacht Hockey and sitting Fine Gael councillor Clodagh Higgins, dedicated over three years to ensure the inclusion of community and hockey sports facilities in the Galway City Development Plan.

As a result of that campaign, Keogh feels it is time for more sporting bodies to come together to get the facilities they need.

By pooling resources such as facilities, land, and grant potential, larger sporting bodies could work to include what are considered to be ‘minority sports’ to construct state-of-the-art combined facilities in a sports park scenario. This aim would be to attract more members and revenue into clubs while fostering a stronger sense of community engagement through sport.

Aisling and Clodagh joined John Mulligan in the studio to speak about this and the general need for shared sports facilities that will benefit all the clubs of the area.

 

 

