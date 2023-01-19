Calasanctius victorious over Mercy Mounthawk in Pinergy U16A All-Ireland Schools Cup final

Calasanctius College of Galway have been crowned Pinergy U16A All-Ireland Schools Cup Champions after a well-contested game against Kerry’s Mercy Mounthawk, with the scoreline ending up 40-26.



MVP was Kate Burke who starred with a 15-point captain’s performance for Calasanctius College.

Calasanctius College started on the front foot from the start with Laoise McDonagh knocking down a pair of free throws, followed up by a couple from the influential Aisling Jordan to give the Galway school a 9-4 lead after the first.



It was a case of the Oranmore-based school being more efficient being on offence with Kate Burke and Grace McAnespie popping up with crucial scores.



Anna Collins broke well to finish off a fast Mercy Mounthawk offensive move to cut the gap to eight.

To their credit, Mercy Mounthawk supporters and players alike didn’t stop until the final buzzer. Lucy O’Connor capped off a brilliant performance with a no-look basket late in the fourth.



It was Calasanctius College’s day though, they closed out the game well, as captain Kate Burke lifted the Pinergy U16A All-Ireland Schools Cup to the delight of the travelling supporters.

Quarter Scores:

Q1: 4-9 Q2: 12-23 Q3: 19-27 Q4: 26-40

Top scorers:



Mercy Mounthawk: Anna Collins 9, Lucy O’Connor 8, Kelly Fitzgerald 4

Calasanctius College: Kate Burke 15, Aisling Jordan 12, Jessica Ross 7

Calasanctius College: Aisling Jordan, Kate Burke, Jessica Ross, Grace McAnespie, Ellie Martyn, Isabelle Schumacher, Bibi Hogan, Cara Cormican, Laoise McDonagh, Katie Ross, Laura Colleran, Kate Butler

Mercy Mounthawk: Rebecca O’Mahony, Anna Collins, Lisa Slattery, Eva Costello, Kelly Fitzgerald, Grace Reilly, Lucy O’Connor, Lucy Grattan, Emily Flynn, Ciara Costello, Saoirse McCarthy, Lily May O’Gara, Katie Casey, Sophie Mitchell.

Calasanctius College’s Kate Burke is presented with the trophy by Basketball Ireland President PJ Reidy Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Calasanctius College’s Kate Burke is presented with the MVP award by Basketball Ireland President PJ Reidy Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo





