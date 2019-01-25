Buy A Brick Campaign For New Clubhouse & Gym At Dunmore MacHales GAA Club

This is an exciting time for Dunmore MacHales GAA Club, with an opportunity to now improve our facilities for both their current and next generation of players. The planned development involves the construction of a new clubhouse which will include an additional dressing room, gym, meeting room and kitchen facilities.

The club are running a “Buy A Brick” campaign as their main fundraising initiative to kick-start the build, which is expected to cost in the region of €270,000.

After a robust start to our fundraising campaign, and due to the hard work of a dedicated committee, the Buy a Brick campaign has raised €30,000 in little over one month. This has been made possible predominantly by the generosity of local businesses who have purchased Corporate bricks.

The club is now giving other businesses an opportunity to promote their business within their new Clubhouse through the “Buy A Brick” campaign. The Corporate sponsorship sum starts at €500 and they would be most grateful if more businesses would become involved.

This sponsorship will include recognition on signage at the club, five GAA Club Raffle tickets, with an opportunity to win a car, and inclusion in a raffle for naming rights to the stand for the next 5 years. All our sponsors will also be publicly acknowledged via social media and local press.

There is also an option for players/their families/ex-players/supporters and ex-pats to purchase individual bricks for €100 or 3 for €250 (same family)

Bricks can be bought at the Dunmore MacHales clubhouse on Sunday mornings 12-1pm, for the next few weeks.

The club are appealing to the wider GAA community to get behind this campaign to improve facilities for future generations.