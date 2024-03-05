Busy year ahead for Kieran Molloy in the ring – An Over The Line Special

Oughterard professional boxer Kieran Molloy has told Galway Bay FM Sport that he plans to have a minimum of four or five fights this year.

Molloy split from his management team Conlon Boxing on Friday last and will be announcing his new management next week.

Speaking to George McDonagh on Over The Line, Molloy said that the plan also includes a tilt at an international belt and also a return to Galway during the summer.