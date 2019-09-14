Busy Day of Hurling & Football Action On The Cards

By
Sport GBFM
-

The Claregalway Hotel Intermediate Football Relegation Semi-Final gets underway at 1.30pm when Williamstown take on Oileáin Árann at Annaghdown.

The County Senior Hurling Championship continues this afternoon as the following Senior B contests throw in at 2.30pm

Oranmore-Maree V Pádraig Pearses at Duggan Park,

Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Beagh at Loughrea,

Craughwell V Athenry at Kenny Park,

Also at 2.30pm Kinvara take on Turloughmore at Pearse Stadium in Group 1 of the Intermediate Hurling Championship.

In the later games this afternoon at 4pm, the Senior A Hurling Championship has plenty of action in Group 2:

Loughrea V Sarsfields at Duggan Park,

Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Cappataggle at Loughrea,

Gort V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry at Kenny Park

There’s also 3 Intermediate games at 4pm:

Group 1 Kilconieron V Kilbeacanty at Ballinderreen,

Group 2 Rahoon-Newcastle V Annaghdown at Pearse Stadium,

Castlegar V Meelick-Eyrecourt at Killimor,

We’ll have regular updates from all of these contests from our team of reporters throughout the afternoon and you can keep up to date on the latest action through the Galway Bay Fm Sports Facebook and Twitter feeds.  

