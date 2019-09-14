Busy Day of Hurling & Football Action On The Cards

The Claregalway Hotel Intermediate Football Relegation Semi-Final gets underway at 1.30pm when Williamstown take on Oileáin Árann at Annaghdown.
The County Senior Hurling Championship continues this afternoon as the following Senior B contests
Oranmore-Maree V Pádraig Pearses at Duggan Park,
Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Beagh at Loughrea,
Craughwell V Athenry at Kenny Park,
Also at 2.30pm Kinvara take on Turloughmore at Pearse Stadium in Group 1 of the Intermediate Hurling Championship.
In the later games this afternoon at 4pm, the Senior A Hurling Championship has plenty of action in Group 2:
Loughrea V Sarsfields at Duggan Park,
Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Cappataggle at Loughrea,
Gort V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry at Kenny Park
There’s also 3 Intermediate games at 4pm:
Group 1 Kilconieron V Kilbeacanty at Ballinderreen,
Group 2 Rahoon-Newcastle V Annaghdown at Pearse Stadium,
Castlegar V Meelick-Eyrecourt at Killimor,
