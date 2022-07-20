Bus Éireann announces special direct shuttle services for passengers travelling to the Galway Races with over 20,000 seats available

Bus Éireann is running special services from Monday, 25 July to Sunday 31 July from Eyre Square to Galway Racecourse in Ballybrit for those travelling to the Galway Races

Services will operate every ten minutes, with the journey taking just 15 minutes from Galway city centre to the Racecourse

An adult return fare is just €10 and a child return fare is €5, passengers can only pay in cash and pre-booking is not necessary

Bus Éireann, Ireland’s national bus company, is encouraging racing fans to leave their cars at home when travelling to the Galway Races between Monday, 25 July and Sunday, 31 July, by taking one of their special shuttle services from Eyre Square to Galway Racecourse at Ballybrit instead.

Bus Éireann is running the special services all week from Eyre Square, West by the Skeff Bar with over 20,000 seats available on services across the week. Services will operate every ten minutes in both directions throughout the week from Eyre Square on Monday 25th, Tuesday 26th, Wednesday 27th and Friday 29th commencing at 2.00pm with the final return from Ballybrit at 10.30pm. Services on Thursday 28th, Saturday 30th and Sunday 31st commence at 11.00am with the final return from Ballybrit at 9.00pm.

Single tickets are just €6 for an adult and €3 for a child, with return tickets €10 and €5 respectively. Tickets can be bought on the day, in cash only and customers are asked to bring exact fares where possible. The journey from Eyre Square to Ballybrit is just 15 minutes and the coach will drop passengers at Galway Racecourse. For the return journey to the city centre, the service will operate from the same location and also from the coach park at the back entrance (sign posted “buses to city centre”), eliminating the hassle of car-parking.

‘’We are happy to be providing race-goers an opportunity to leave their cars at home when travelling to the Galway Races,’’ said Brian Connolly, Senior Operations Manager, West. ‘’The Galway Races is a highlight of the summer in the city and Bus Éireann is proud to play our part in bringing customers to and from Ballybrit in comfort on one of our special direct shuttle services. Taking one of our special services means customers don’t need to worry about fuel prices or car parking and can arrive ready for a day of great racing. Bus Éireann are happy to welcome passengers back to the Galway Races on our shuttle services.’’

‘’We look forward to welcoming people from across Ireland to Galway this July for a week of fantastic racing,’’ said Michael Moloney Chief Executive of the Galway Races. ‘’The Galway Races is Ireland’s largest horse racing festival and we are encouraging visitors to leave their car at home where possible and take the coach. We want to thank Bus Éireann for offering these special, non-stop services which will bring festival goers from Eyre Square to Ballybrit in no time at all, giving visitors the chance to plan what horses they want to back and what races they want to see over the week.’’