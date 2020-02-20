Bundee Aki Only Connacht Representative In Ireland Matchday Squad

Bundee Aki has retained his place alongside Robbie Henshaw at Ireland’s midfield partnership for Sunday’s Triple Crown Showdown with England.

He’s the only Connacht player in the 23 named by head coach Andy Farrell but Ultan Dillane and Dave Heffernan will be retained by the squad meaning they won’t be part of Connacht’s meeting with Edinburgh this Friday evening.

Captain Johnny Sexton is named in the half-backs alongside Conor Murray. Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw start their ninth Test match as the midfield partnership.

Jordan Larmour lines out at fullback with Andrew Conway and Jacob Stockdale on the wings.

Cian Healy, Rob Herring and Tadhg Furlong start a third consecutive Test match with Iain Henderson and James Ryan in the row. CJ Stander, Peter O’Mahony and Josh van der Flier make up the backrow combination.

The replacements on Saturday are Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter, Devin Toner, Caelan Doris, John Cooney, Ross Byrne and Keith Earls.

Tom O Toole and Will Addison will return to Ulster to prepare for their Guinness PRO14 game against the Cheetahs with the rest of the non-matchday 23 remaining in camp for the team’s final training session on Friday.

Ireland (Six Nations vs England): Jordan Larmour; Andrew Conway, Robbie Henshaw, BUNDEE AKI, Jacob Stockdale; Jonathan Sexton, Conor Murray; Cian Healy, Rob Herring, Tadhg Furlong; Iain Henderson, James Ryan; Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier; CJ Stander.

Kick-off at Twickenham on Sunday is 3pm.