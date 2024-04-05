Bundee Aki and Finlay Bealham Return to Connacht Rugby Team for Challenge Cup Clash in France

Six Nations winners Bundee Aki and Finlay Bealham are back in the Connacht starting 15 for Sunday’s (7th April) European Challenge Cup last-16 meeting with Pau in France.

Caolin Blade is also back at scrum half from injury, while Ballinasloe’s Shane Jennings makes his first start on the wing.

The team in full:

Tiernan O’Halloran at full back;

Shayne Bolton, David Hawkshaw, Bundee Aki and Shane Jennings are the three-quarters;

Scrum half Caolin Blade partners captain and out half Jack Carty;

Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan and Finlay Bealham are the front row;

Joe Joyce and Niall Murray are behind them;

While the back row contains Cian Prendergast, Shamus Hurley-Langton and Jarrad Butler.

Replacements, Eoin de Buitléar, Jordan Duggan, Samm Illo, Darragh Murray, Conor Oliver, Matthew Devine, JJ Hanrahan, Tom Farrell.

Kick-off at the Stade du Hameau on Sunday is 5.30pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

