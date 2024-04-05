Galway Bay FM

5 April 2024

~1 minutes read

Bundee Aki and Finlay Bealham Return to Connacht Rugby Team for Challenge Cup Clash in France

Share story:
Bundee Aki and Finlay Bealham Return to Connacht Rugby Team for Challenge Cup Clash in France

Six Nations winners Bundee Aki and Finlay Bealham are back in the Connacht starting 15 for Sunday’s (7th April) European Challenge Cup last-16 meeting with Pau in France.

Caolin Blade is also back at scrum half from injury, while Ballinasloe’s Shane Jennings makes his first start on the wing.

The team in full:

Tiernan O’Halloran at full back;

Shayne Bolton, David Hawkshaw, Bundee Aki and Shane Jennings are the three-quarters;

Scrum half Caolin Blade partners captain and out half Jack Carty;

Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan and Finlay Bealham are the front row;

Joe Joyce and Niall Murray are behind them;

While the back row contains Cian Prendergast, Shamus Hurley-Langton and Jarrad Butler.

==

Replacements, Eoin de Buitléar, Jordan Duggan, Samm Illo, Darragh Murray, Conor Oliver, Matthew Devine, JJ Hanrahan, Tom Farrell.

Kick-off at the Stade du Hameau on Sunday is 5.30pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

Our Connacht rugby coverage is brought to you by…

Share story:

Tuam/Oughterard vs University of Galway (Connacht Senior Women's Rugby Cup Final Preview with Norman Tierney, Owen Lydon & Diarmuid Codyre)

The biggest day in the Connacht women’s club season takes place this Sunday (7th April) when Tuam/Oughterard and University of Galway meet in the Ba...

Local Soccer Preview with Mike Rafferty

Galway United travel to Sligo Rovers in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division on Saturday (6th April) Corrib Celtic go in search of Women’s Con...

Galway vs Waterford (Ladies National Football League Preview with Daniel Moynihan)

Following a three-week delay, Galway and Waterford finally come together this Sunday (7th April) in their final round-robin fixture of the Lidl Ladies Nat...

Sligo Rovers vs Galway United (Premier Division Preview with John Caulfield)

The SSE Airtricity League Premier Division reaches the end of the first quarter this Saturday (6th April) when Galway United travel to Sligo Rovers. The T...