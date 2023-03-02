Bumper coverage of 2023 Yoplait Ladies HEC Finals confirmed 

LEADING players from the colleges competing in the concluding stages of the 2023 Yoplait HEC third-level Championships gathered on Thursday, March 2, at the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence ahead of another bumper festival of third-level football.

The Ladies HEC (Higher Education Colleges) is also pleased to confirm live coverage of all seven finals – with three scheduled for Wednesday, March 8, to coincide with International Women’s Day.

The Yoplait Donaghy, Lagan and HEC Cup Finals will be decided next Wednesday March 8, before attention switches to Friday March 10, with the Moynihan Cup Final down for decision, along with the Yoplait O’Connor Cup, Giles Cup and Lynch Cup semi-finals.

Both Yoplait O’Connor Cup semi-finals will be live-streamed and on Saturday, March 11, the Yoplait O’Connor Cup, Giles Cup and Lynch Cup winners will be crowned.

The Yoplait O’Connor Cup Final will be shown live on the Spórt TG4 YouTube page: https://bit.ly/2TdzcS4, while the other six Finals, and the Yoplait O’Connor Cup semi-finals, will be live on the LGFA’s Facebook Page: http://bit.ly/2OvUJ2D and on the LGFA’s Official YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/2Wg57AJ

In the showpiece Yoplait O’Connor Cup, the semi-finals will see holders University of Limerick pit their wits against Queen’s University, Belfast, as DCU Dóchas Éireann take on TU Dublin.

The concluding stages of the 2023 Yoplait Ladies HEC Championships are proudly hosted this year by ATU Sport.

This year marks the 34th anniversary of the Higher Education Committee third-level championships and speaking on behalf of sponsors, Yoplait Ireland, Brand Manager Deirdre Lowry, said: “Yoplait Ireland is delighted to join the LGFA again this year both as the main sponsor of the HEC third-level Championships and as Official Yogurt of the LGFA.

“Over the past year, we have been lucky to meet with many of the players and to witness the dedication and hard work that goes into their training and the passion that goes into their games.

“It is evident that this drive begins at home, with players benefitting from the unwavering support of their families throughout their training and play.

“Similarly, Yoplait Ireland has been fuelling Irish families for over 50 years as a reliable and great tasting source of protein, which is an integral part of a healthy and winning diet.

“We look forward to continuing our support for the LGFA, the players, their families and their communities on their way to ‘the win’ in this year’s Yoplait HEC third-level championships. We wish all of the competing teams and players the very best of luck in the semi-finals and Finals to come.”

Ladies HEC Chairperson, Daniel Caldwell, said: “Congratulations to all the players who join us today in the Connacht Centre of Excellence representing their colleges and universities. Reaching this stage of competition has been achieved through hard work and commitment – well done!

“Next week, college rivalries will be renewed, players from different parts of the country will compete in their college colours against club and county teammates, and it’s those rivalries that give the Yoplait HEC championships a real edge.

“I am delighted to confirm that the Yoplait O’Connor Cup semi-finals and all Finals will be live streamed from The Dome.

“Tickets for all games will go on sale on the Universe platform and I look forward to welcoming you to what promises to be a great celebration of our game.”

Speaking on behalf of competition hosts, ATU Sport, Sports Officer Nigel Jennings, added: “ATU are proud to host this year’s Yoplait HEC Championships. Congratulations to all the teams that have emerged the last number of weeks of tough competition to make it through to this stage.

“On behalf of ATU Sport, I look forward to welcoming you all to Mayo, and to the incredible facilities of Connacht GAA, and I’m sure the unique setting that The Dome offers will prove to be a venue fitting of the festival of football we are all looking forward to.”

Tickets are now on sale for all fixtures by clicking Yoplait Ladies HEC Championship Finals 2023 – Events – Universe

Prices as follows:

Student Ticket – €5

Per day

1 Day Ticket – €10

Wednesday – €10

Friday – €10

Saturday – €10

3 Day Ticket Pass – €15

Wednesday, Friday, Saturday

Wednesday 8th March 2023

Venue: The Air Dome, Connacht GAA Centre of excellence, Cloonacurry, Bekan, Claremorris, Mayo, F12 WF21.

Yoplait Ladies HEC Championship HEC Cup Final, DCU DÉ (7) v UU3 (Coleraine)/UU4 (Magee) (playing this evening, Thursday May 2), 1.00pm

Yoplait Ladies HEC Championship Lagan Cup Final DCU DÉ (6) v University of Galway (3) , 3.00pm

Yoplait Ladies HEC Championship Donaghy Cup Final, TUS Midwest v UL (4), 5.00pm

Friday 10th March 2023

Venue: Grass Pitches, Connacht GAA Centre of excellence, Cloonacurry, Bekan, Claremorris, Mayo, F12 WF21.

Yoplait Ladies HEC Championship Lynch Cup Semi Final 1, DCU DÉ (3) v ATU Donegal, 12.30pm

Yoplait Ladies HEC Championship Lynch Cup Semi Final 2, UCC (2) v MTU Cork, 1.00pm

Yoplait Ladies HEC Championship Giles Cup Semi Final 1, Maynooth University (MU) v MTU Kerry, 12.30pm

Yoplait Ladies HEC Championship Giles Cup Semi Final 2, DCU DÉ (2) v UU, 1.00pm

Venue: The Air Dome, Connacht GAA Centre of excellence, Cloonacurry, Bekan, Claremorris, Mayo, F12 WF21.

Yoplait Ladies HEC Championship O’Connor Cup Semi Final 1, DCU DÉ v TU Dublin, 1.30pm

Yoplait Ladies HEC Championship O’Connor Cup Semi Final 2, UL v QUB, 3.30pm

Yoplait Ladies HEC Championship Moynihan Cup Final, ATU Sligo v DKIT, 5.30pm

Saturday 11th March 2023

Venue: The Air Dome, Connacht GAA Centre of excellence, Cloonacurry, Bekan, Claremorris, Mayo, F12 WF21.

Yoplait Ladies HEC Championship Lynch Cup Final, 12.00pm

Yoplait Ladies HEC Championship Giles Cup Final, 2.00pm

Yoplait Ladies HEC Championship O’Connor Cup Final, 4.15pm