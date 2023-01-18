Bumper coverage confirmed and new Lidl ambassadors unveiled at launch of 2023 Lidl Ladies National Football Leagues

DETAILS of unprecedented TV and online coverage were revealed today as players from eight competing counties gathered at Lidl Ireland’s Head Office in Tallaght, Dublin, ahead of the commencement of the 2023 Lidl Ladies National Football League campaign. At today’s launch, Lidl Ireland unveiled four new partnership ambassadors; 2022 TG4 All Stars, Meath’s Emma Duggan and Mayo’s Shauna Howley, newly appointed Kerry captain, Síofra O’Shea, and Cavan’s rising star, Ally Cahill. They will join existing Lidl ambassadors Carla Rowe (Dublin), Emer Gallagher (Donegal), Nicola Ward (Galway), and Aishling Moloney (Tipperary) in promoting Lidl Ireland’s award-winning partnership with the Ladies Gaelic Football Association, which is now in its eighth year.

TG4 have confirmed live coverage of 13 fixtures, including at least one game per round, while all other games in the competition, and across all four divisions, will be available via the LGFA’s live-streaming portal https://page.inplayer.com/lgfaseason2023/lidl-nfl.html

TG4’s live coverage begins this Saturday evening (January 21) as Leinster champions Dublin welcome provincial rivals Meath, the current Lidl National League Division 1 title holders and TG4 All-Ireland Senior champions, to DCU St. Clare’s for a 5.15pm start.

A week later, on Saturday January 28, Lidl NFL Division 2 champions and TG4 All-Ireland Senior Finalists Kerry are the visitors to the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence for a clash with Mayo at 12.45pm. This fixture will mark the first competitive meeting between Kerry and Mayo since last year’s TG4 All-Ireland SFC semi-final at Croke Park, which the Kingdom won by 4-10 to 0-13.

Meath v Galway and Cork v Dublin will both be televised live on Bank Holiday Monday, February 6, before Kerry entertain Dublin in the live TV offering on February 18. On February 25, Dublin will play host to Mayo and that game is followed by two live TV fixtures on St Patrick’s Day, Friday, March 17, when Dublin visit Donegal and Cork host Kerry in a Munster derby.

The live TV action from the League rounds concludes on March 25 when Cork entertain Meath, while TG4 will also provide live coverage of the Lidl National League Divisions 1 and 2 Finals from Croke Park on Saturday April 15. The Divisions 3 and 4 Finals will also be available live on the Spórt TG4 YouTube channel on Sunday April 16.

LGFA President Mícheál Naughton commented: “Another fascinating Lidl National League campaign lies in store, as the race for silverware across all four divisions begins. Once again, our fans at home and across the world have the opportunity to catch every second of the action via TG4’s live TV coverage and our live-streaming service. We can look forward to another season of stunning action and plenty of drama unfolding along the way before our four divisional champions are crowned. I would like to pay a special word of thanks to our National League sponsors and Official Retail Partner, Lidl Ireland, as we enter our eighth year of partnership. Lidl have helped to elevate our sport to new heights since coming on board with us in 2016. Their #SeriousSupport is deeply appreciated and it is wonderful to be in a position to announce more live Lidl National League TV fixtures than ever before on TG4, and to unveil four new Lidl ambassadors.”

Speaking on behalf of Lidl Ireland, Senior Partnership Manager, Joe Mooney, added: “We are delighted to be launching the 2023 Lidl National Football Leagues as the Ladies’ Gaelic football season gets underway. With a return to a full schedule of League fixtures and with more live TV games than ever before, it promises to be a very exciting competition with so much to play for across all four divisions. We are particularly pleased to introduce our four new Lidl-LGFA partnership ambassadors who are great role models for young girls in their own counties and throughout the country. The partnership itself has delivered hugely positive results for players at all levels of the game and, as a company, we’re extremely proud to continue to be the biggest supporter of women’s sport in Ireland.”

The LGFA and Lidl Ireland have also announced the return of the ‘Lidl Magic Moment of the Month’ award. There will be one award winner for January, February, March and April and submissions will be invited via social media. These magic moments, from the 2023 Lidl National Football Leagues, can be anything from a great save, a stunning goal, wonderful points, an example of fairness, or anything else that fans feel is worth a submission by using the hashtag #LidlMagicMoment and tagging the LGFA’s social media channels. Monthly winners will receive a €100 Lidl voucher.

The full list of opening round fixtures in the 2023 Lidl NFL reads as follows:

All fixtures 2pm unless stated

Saturday January 21

Lidl NFL Division 1

Galway v Donegal; Tuam Stadium

Dublin v Meath; DCU St Clare’s; 5.15pm – Live on TG4

Sunday January 22

Lidl NFL Division 1

Mayo v Cork; Connacht Centre of Excellence, 1.30pm

Waterford v Kerry; Piltown

Lidl NFL Division 2

Cavan v Armagh; Drumlane, Milltown

Laois v Monaghan; MW Hire O’Moore Park

Tipperary v Westmeath; Fethard

Tyrone v Roscommon; TBC

Lidl NFL Division 3

Kildare v Down; St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge

Louth v Longford; TBC

Sligo v Clare; Curry

Wexford v Offaly; TBC

Lidl NFL Division 4

Leitrim v Derry; TBC

Kilkenny v Limerick; MW Hire Kilkenny GAA Training Centre

Latest fixtures updates available at https://ladiesgaelic.ie/fixtures-results/upcoming-fixtures/

