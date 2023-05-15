Buccaneers RFC To Host Inaugural All-Ireland Mixed Ability Rugby Festival

Mixed Ability Rugby teams from all over Ireland will be in Athlone on June the 10th for the first-ever All-Ireland Mixed Ability Rugby festival that will be hosted by Buccaneers RFC and Connacht Rugby.

Mixed Ability and Inclusion Rugby is played all over the country with the Raptors in Corinthians a major success story since its formation.

Mixed Ability Rugby follows all the traditional rules and the game, with only minor variations to support mass participation.

Mixed Ability Rugby can be played with any number of players up to 15 a side.

Alan Craughwell (IRFU Chair of Disability Rugby, IMART World Cup Director) and Joe Gorham (Head of Rugby Development, Connacht Rugby) joined John in Studio to talk about the upcoming festival.