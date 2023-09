The draws were made last night for the relegation semi-finals and the preliminary quarter-finals of the Brooks Senior Hurling Championship in Galway.

Relegation semi-finals: Kilconieron v Craughwell, Tommie Larkins v Portumna

Preliminary Quarter Finals: Clarinbridge v Ardrahan, Sarsfields v Killimordaly, Turloughmore v Moycullen, Cappataggle v Gort

Games to be played on weekend of September, 16th and 17th.