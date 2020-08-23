Brooks Senior And Intermediate Hurling Championships Reach Knock Out Stages

The 2020 Brooks County Senior and Intermediate Hurling Championships have reached the knock out stages following three rounds of enthralling action with the final round of games over the weekend being as dramatic as ever.

As Always, Galway Bay FM were at all the games and here are the reports of those matches in Senior and Intermediate.

Brooks County Senior A Hurling Championship

Clarinbridge 0-23 Turloughmore 0-17 at Kenny Park

Report: Sean Walsh

Brooks County Senior A Hurling Championship

St Thomas’ 4-38 Portumna 0-15 at Loughrea

Report: Gordon Duane

Brooks County Senior A Hurling Championship

Sarsfields 3-11 Castlegar 0-19 at Kenny Park

Report: Niall Canavan

Brooks County Senior A Hurling Championship

Loughrea 3-16 Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 2-14 at Duggan Park

Report: Tommy Devane

Brooks County Senior A Hurling Championship

Cappataggle 0-15 Tommie Larkins 0-12 at Kenny Park

Report: Sean Walsh

Brooks County Senior A Hurling Championship

Liam Mellows 2-13 Oranmore Maree 0-17 at Kenny Park

REPORT: Niall Canavan

Brooks County Senior B Hurling Championship

Ahascragh/Fohenagh 3-15 Mullagh 1-18 at Duggan Park

Report: Darren Kelly

Brooks County Senior B Hurling Championship

Athenry 0-23 Killimordaly 2-16 at Duggan Park

Report: Ivan Smyth

Brooks County Senior B Hurling Championship

Ardrahan 0-12 Beagh 0-10 at Pearse Stadium

Report: Tomas Keating

Brooks County Senior B Hurling Championship

Gort 2-20 Ballinderreen 0-11 at Kenny Park

Report: Sean Walsh

Brooks County Senior B Hurling Championship

Craughwell 5-22 Kinvara 2-13 at Pearse Stadium

Report: Audrey Slevin

Brooks County Senior B Hurling Championship

Padraig Pearses 3-11 Kilnadeema/Leitrim 0-19 at Duggan Park

Report: Darren Kelly

Brooks County Intermediate Hurling Championship

Rahoon/Newcastle 2-16 Annaghdown 1-14 at Tuam Stadium

Report: Kevin Dwyer

Brooks County Intermediate Hurling Championship

Killimor 2-18 Turloughmore 0-16 at Loughrea

Report: Gordon Duane

Brooks County Intermediate Hurling Championship

Abbeyknockmoy 0-12 Sylane 0-10 at Tuam Stadium

Report: Kevin Dwyer

Brooks County Intermediate Hurling Championship

Castlegar 1-18 Kiltormer 2-7 at Gort

Report: Gordon Duane

Brooks County Intermediate Hurling Championship

Kilconieron 2-16 Carnmore 1-10 at Duggan Park

Report: Darren Kelly

Brooks County Intermediate Hurling Championship

Moycullen 3-18 Meelick/Eyrecourt 4-10 at Gort

Report: Gordon Duane

Brooks County Intermediate Hurling Championship

Athenry 1-19 An Spideal 2-13 at Pearse Stadium

Report: Tomas Keating

The Preliminary Quarter Finals Of The Brooks Senior Hurling Championships were drawn on Sunday Evening.

Loughrea go straight into the Quarter Finals along with Cappataggle, Turloughmore and St Thomas.

They will be joined by the four winners of the Preliminary Quarter Finals.

The Preliminary Quarter Finals are…

Killimordaly v Mullagh

Liam Mellows v Gort

Sarsfields v Ardrahan

Craughwell v Ahascragh/Fohenagh

Games Next Weekend…

Kinvara, Beagh and Kilnadeema/Leitrim are the teams in Senior B Relegation Play Offs.

The format will be

Beagh – Team 1

Kilnadeema/Leitrim – Team 2

Kinvara – Team 3

Games will be:

Beagh v Kilnadeema/Leitrim – Winner will play Kinvara in the second round. If a draw, Beagh were first team drawn so they will play Kinvara in Round Two.

Round Three will be the losers of Beagh and Kilnadeema/Leitrim v Kinvara if there is no draw in Round One.

The draws have been announced for the Quarter Finals of the Brooks County Intermediate Hurling Championship.

They are….

Turloughmore v Carnmore

Castlegar v Killimor

Kilconieron v Kilbeacanty

Abbeyknockmoy v Moycullen

Intermediate Hurling Championship Relegation Semi-Finals

Sylane v Annaghdown

Meelick/Eyrecourt v An Spideal