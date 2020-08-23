Brooks Senior And Intermediate Hurling Championships Reach Knock Out Stages

The 2020 Brooks County Senior and Intermediate Hurling Championships have reached the knock out stages following three rounds of enthralling action with the final round of games over the weekend being as dramatic as ever.
As Always, Galway Bay FM were at all the games and here are the reports of those matches in Senior and Intermediate.
Brooks County Senior A Hurling Championship
Clarinbridge 0-23 Turloughmore 0-17 at Kenny Park
Report: Sean Walsh
Brooks County Senior A Hurling Championship
St Thomas’ 4-38 Portumna 0-15 at Loughrea
Report: Gordon Duane
Brooks County Senior A Hurling Championship
Sarsfields 3-11 Castlegar 0-19 at Kenny Park
Report: Niall Canavan
Brooks County Senior A Hurling Championship
Loughrea 3-16 Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 2-14 at Duggan Park
Report: Tommy Devane
Brooks County Senior A Hurling Championship
Cappataggle 0-15 Tommie Larkins 0-12 at Kenny Park
Report: Sean Walsh
Brooks County Senior A Hurling Championship
Liam Mellows 2-13 Oranmore Maree 0-17 at Kenny Park
REPORT: Niall Canavan
Brooks County Senior B Hurling Championship
Ahascragh/Fohenagh 3-15 Mullagh 1-18 at Duggan Park
Report: Darren Kelly
Brooks County Senior B Hurling Championship
Athenry 0-23 Killimordaly 2-16 at Duggan Park
Report: Ivan Smyth
Brooks County Senior B Hurling Championship
Ardrahan 0-12 Beagh 0-10 at Pearse Stadium
Report: Tomas Keating
Brooks County Senior B Hurling Championship
Gort 2-20 Ballinderreen 0-11 at Kenny Park
Report: Sean Walsh
Brooks County Senior B Hurling Championship
Craughwell 5-22 Kinvara 2-13 at Pearse Stadium
Report: Audrey Slevin
Brooks County Senior B Hurling Championship
Padraig Pearses 3-11 Kilnadeema/Leitrim 0-19 at Duggan Park
Report: Darren Kelly
Brooks County Intermediate Hurling Championship
Rahoon/Newcastle 2-16 Annaghdown 1-14 at Tuam Stadium
Report: Kevin Dwyer
Brooks County Intermediate Hurling Championship
Killimor 2-18 Turloughmore 0-16 at Loughrea
Report: Gordon Duane
Brooks County Intermediate Hurling Championship
Abbeyknockmoy 0-12 Sylane 0-10 at Tuam Stadium
Report: Kevin Dwyer
Brooks County Intermediate Hurling Championship
Castlegar 1-18 Kiltormer 2-7 at Gort
Report: Gordon Duane
Brooks County Intermediate Hurling Championship
Kilconieron 2-16 Carnmore 1-10 at Duggan Park
Report: Darren Kelly
Brooks County Intermediate Hurling Championship
Moycullen 3-18 Meelick/Eyrecourt 4-10 at Gort
Report: Gordon Duane
Brooks County Intermediate Hurling Championship
Athenry 1-19 An Spideal 2-13 at Pearse Stadium
Report: Tomas Keating
The Preliminary Quarter Finals Of The Brooks Senior Hurling Championships were drawn on Sunday Evening.
Loughrea go straight into the Quarter Finals along with Cappataggle, Turloughmore and St Thomas.
They will be joined by the four winners of the Preliminary Quarter Finals.
The Preliminary Quarter Finals are…
Killimordaly v Mullagh
Liam Mellows v Gort
Sarsfields v Ardrahan
Craughwell v Ahascragh/Fohenagh
Games Next Weekend…
Kinvara, Beagh and Kilnadeema/Leitrim are the teams in Senior B Relegation Play Offs.
The format will be
Beagh – Team 1
Kilnadeema/Leitrim – Team 2
Kinvara – Team 3
Games will be:
Beagh v Kilnadeema/Leitrim – Winner will play Kinvara in the second round. If a draw, Beagh were first team drawn so they will play Kinvara in Round Two.
Round Three will be the losers of Beagh and Kilnadeema/Leitrim v Kinvara if there is no draw in Round One.
The draws have been announced for the Quarter Finals of the Brooks County Intermediate Hurling Championship.
They are….
Turloughmore v Carnmore
Castlegar v Killimor
Kilconieron v Kilbeacanty
Abbeyknockmoy v Moycullen
Intermediate Hurling Championship Relegation Semi-Finals
Sylane v Annaghdown
Meelick/Eyrecourt v An Spideal