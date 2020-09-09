Brooks Hurling Semi-Finals Fixed For Kenny Park And Pearse Stadium

The details of the Brooks County Senior and Intermediate Hurling Semi-Finals have been released this afternoon. The Intermediate Semi-Finals will be played as a double header in Kenny Park on Saturday the 19th of September with the first game being Kilconieron and Turloughmore at 1.30 followed by Killimor and Moycullen at 4.30. The Intermediate Relegation Final will also be played that day with An Spideal and Sylane meeting in Pearse Stadium at 4.30.

Sunday the 20th will see the Senior Semi-Finals played as a double header at Pearse Stadium starting with Cappataggle and St Thomas at 1.30 followed by Turloughmore and Loughrea at 4.30.

The battle to avoid relegation from the County Senior Hurling Championship goes down to the final game this Saturday as Kinvara takes on Beagh in Kenny Park at 2pm. If Kinvara beat Beagh then Beagh will be relegated but a win for Beagh will see all teams on two points. Score difference comes into play but only to determine the top team with the other two teams playing a relegation final to see who will drop down to Intermediate for next year.