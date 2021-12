St Thomas has made history in winning the Brooks County Senior Hurling Championship after beating Clarinbridge in Pearse Stadium by three points.

They have become the first team to win four County Senior Titles since Turloughmore did it in 1964 on their way to win six in a row.

Here is another chance to hear the commentary once again with Sean Walsh and Cyril Farrell with comments from Niall Canavan and Micheál Donoghue.

Programme presented by Gerry Murphy