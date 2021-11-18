Brooks County Minor A Hurling Final Preview – Oranmore/Maree v Clarinbridge

Saturday is a big day for the hurlers of Oranmore/Maree and Clarinbridge as they prepare to face each other in the 2021 County Minor A Hurling Final (Pearse Stadium – Saturday – 12 Noon – Live ONLINE commentary on www.galwaybayfm.ie)

Both teams have had interesting runs in this competition. Both teams were in Group two of this year’s championship with Clarinbridge winning the meeting of the sides in their first game of the championship. From there on, Clarinbridge beat Castlegar in Round Two, Craughwell in Round Three before defeat to Turloughmore and a walkover given to them by Cois Fhairraige Aontaithe . In the quarter Final they beat Tynagh-Abbey Duniry and would get their revenge on Turloughmore in the Semi-Final winning by 2-13 to 2-10.

Their manager is Jamie Cannon. He spoke to Niall Canavan:

For Oranmore/Maree, following that defeat to Clarinbridge, they were given a walkover by Cois Fharraige Aontaithe and were beaten by Turloughmore before getting another walkover, this time by Castlegar leaving them needing a win over Craughwell which they achieved by 2-17 to 3-11. In the Quarter Finals they beat Loughrea comfortably setting up a rematch with Craughwell. A game they won by 1-10 to 0-10.

Their manager is Dermot Lohan and he spoke to Sean Walsh:

Route to the Final

Clarinbridge

Round One – Clarinbridge 3-17 Oranmore/Maree 1-10

Round Two – Clarinbridge 5-16 Castlegar 2-16

Round Three – Clarinbridge 1-19 Craughwell 2-14

Round Four – Clarinbridge 2-4 Turloughmore 3-19

Round Five – Clarinbridge W/O Cois Fhairraige Aontaithe

Quarter Final – Clarinbridge 1-18 Tynagh Abbey-Duniry 1-8

Semi-Final – Clarinbridge 2-13 Turloughmore 2-10

Clarinbridge Scoring Stats – Scored 14-87, Conceded 11-77

Oranmore-Maree

Round One – Oranmore-Maree 1-10 Clarinbridge 3-17

Round Two – Oranmore-Maree W/O Cois Fhairraige Aontaithe

Round Three – Oranmore-Maree 0-16 Turloughmore 2-17

Round Four – Oranmore-Maree W/O Castlegar

Round Five – Oranmore-Maree 2-17 Craughwell 3-11

Quarter Final – Oranmore-Maree 3-20 Loughrea 1-9

Semi-Final – Oranmore-Maree 1-10 Craughwell 0-10

Oranmore-Maree Scoring Stats – Scored 7-73, Conceded 9-64





