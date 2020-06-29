Brooks Announced As Sponsors For Galway Senior, Intermediate and Minor Hurling Championships

Galway GAA have announced Brooks as the new sponsor of the Galway Senior, Intermediate and Minor club hurling championships for the next 3 years.

Brooks, one of the leading timber and builders’ merchants in Ireland have extended their support of Galway club hurling having sponsored the minor hurling championships in 2019.

On behalf of the Galway Hurling Committee, Chairperson Paul Bellew commented ‘We are thrilled to have Brooks on board as our sponsors at Senior, Intermediate and Minor level for the next 3 years. Firstly, we want to thank them for their sponsorship of the minor competitions over the last couple of years and for their continued support of Galway GAA in general to date.

“Their commitment over the next three years reaffirms the status of the Galway hurling championships as one of the premier club competitions in the country. We look forward to partnering with them in the years ahead and having them on board represents a major boost to Galway GAA.”

Brooks Managing Director, Mark Lohan noted “We are delighted to have signed a 3-year package to support the Galway senior, intermediate and minor club hurling championships.

“The GAA is hugely important to us; our staff, our customers and our supply partners and it is a pleasure for us to continue and deepen our ties with Galway GAA. We wish all players, team management and

supporters and the officials involved in the promotion of Gaelic games a safe return to activity.

“Nobody will take sport for granted for some time to come. Gaillimh Abú.”

The draws for the Brooks Senior, Intermediate and Minor hurling championships take place tonight in the Loughrea Hotel and Spa at 8pm.