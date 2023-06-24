Brilliant Galway Through To All-Ireland Senior Hurling Semi-Final – Commentary And Reaction

Galway’s Senior Hurlers upset the odds on Saturday evening to beat Tipperary by two points and book their place in the All-Ireland Semi-Final against Limerick on July 8th.

Galway’s 1-20 to 1-18 win included 0-8 from Evan Niland and a crucial Conor Whelan goal and sees them back in a rematch against the side who beat them by three points in last year’s Semi-Final with Galway looking to reach their first final since 2018.

Here is the commentary from Niall Canavan, Cyril Farrell and Sean Walsh.

After the game, Sean Walsh and Cyril Farrell went through the main talking points from the game.

After the game, Niall Canavan spoke to Cathal Mannion.

Niall also spoke to Padraic Mannion.

Niall then spoke to Galway Selector Kevin Lally.

Finally, Niall spoke to Galway Manager Henry Shefflin.

Scorers for Galway: Evan Niland 0-8 (7fs), Conor Whelan 1-4, Tom Monaghan 0-3, Cianan Fahy 0-2, Daithí Burke, Joseph Cooney, Ronan Glennon 0-1 each.

Scorers for Tipperary: Jason Forde 0-10 (8fs), John McGrath 1-0, Alan Tynan, Séamus Kennedy 0-2 each, Michael Breen, Ronan Maher, Gearóid O’Connor, Johnny Ryan 0-1 each.

GALWAY: Éanna Murphy; Darren Morrissey, Gearóid McInerney, Jack Grealish; Seán Linnane, Daithí Burke, Pádraic Mannion; Joseph Cooney, Ronan Glennon; Brian Concannon, Cianan Fahy, Cathal Mannion; Conor Whelan, Kevin Cooney, Evan Niland.

Subs: Tom Monaghan for Glennon (49), Conor Cooney for Concannon (55), Jason Flynn for K Cooney (62), Fintan Burke for McInerney (64), Liam Collins for Fahy (70+3).

TIPPERARY: Rhys Shelly; Michael Breen, Eoghan Connolly, Dan McCormack; Bryan O’Mara, Ronan Maher, Cathal Barrett; Conor Stakelum, Alan Tynan; Séamus Kennedy, Jason Forde, Noel McGrath; Jake Morris, Séamus Callanan, Mark Kehoe.

Subs: Gearóid O’Connor for Callanan (HT), Conor Bowe for Kehoe (HT), Johnny Ryan for Stakelum (50), John McGrath for N McGrath (53), Jack Ryan for Tynan (70+1).

Referee: John Keenan (Wicklow).