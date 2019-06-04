Bridgestone Order Of Merit Heads To Portumna This Weekend

The Bridgestone Order of Merit moves west this weekend for the Connacht Stroke Play at Portumna where Robert Brazill (Naas) can top the table with a win. Brazill is just outside the all-important top three but can gain valuable ground on his rivals, who are contesting the St Andrews Links Trophy.

Ireland international Conor Purcell (Portmarnock) continues to lead the Bridgestone race from Ronan Mullarney (Galway) but Warrenpoint’s Colm Campbell is now inside the top three. Campbell moved up three places on the table after a third place finish at the East of Ireland on Monday.

The top three players on the Bridgestone Order of Merit at the end of the season are guaranteed selection for the Home Internationals at Lahinch from 11 to 13 September. This weekend’s Connacht Stroke Play is the sixth of 10 events in the Bridgestone series.

Galway’s Joe Lyons is another strong contender for the Connacht Stroke Play having already captured the Munster crown. Currently 12th in the table, Lyons could move into the top three were he to pick up his second title of the season.

BRIDGESTONE ORDER OF MERIT – TOP 10

1 C Purcell (Portmarnock) 430

2 R Mullarney (Galway) 345

3 C Campbell (Warrenpoint) 321

4 R Brazill (Naas) 310

5 C Rafferty (Dundalk) 250

6 K Egan (Carton House) 232

7 T McLarnon (Massereene) 227

8 M Boucher (Carton House) 224

9 G Cullen (The Links, Portmarnock) 201

10 P O’Hanlon (Carton House) 190