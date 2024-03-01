Brian Cunningham Scores for Republic of Ireland in 1-1 Centenary Shield Draw with Scotland

Republic of Ireland 1-1 Scotland

Brian Cunningham (57) Freddie Rowe (45 pen)

The Republic of Ireland Schools came from behind to secure a well-deserved point with their draw against Scotland in the SAFIB Centenary Shield last night in Athlone Town AFC (Thursday, February 29).

Presentation College, Headford student Brian Cunningham returned from injury to net the equaliser thirteen minutes into the second half to cancel out Freddie Rowe’s penalty on the stroke of half-time.

Both teams carved out some wonderful opportunities and the Scottish keeper, Rohan Harkins was alert to the danger as he denied the Irish strike partnership of Hugh Parker (Temple Carrig School) and Brian Cunningham in the opening quarter.

Midway through the half Scotland’s Robbie Stewart played a delightful ball into the box which Irish netminder Edvinas Jakas got down well to palm away only for the ball to land at the feet of Stuart McDowell who struck for goal however Robbie Lynch skidded in to take the ball off the line.

McDowell combined well with Jack Allan ten minutes from the interval for the latter to see his effort skim past the far post. Likewise, Matthew Falconer saw a similar effort just wide of the mark moments later.

Ireland responded with Hugh Parker heading on target in the 43rd minute following a good ball in from Seán Mackey but again Harkins was on hand to get down well to stop.

The breakthrough goal came two minutes later when Ireland conceded a soft penalty as Cunningham was deemed to have fouled Freddie Rowe inside the box. Rowe duly obliged and dispatched for a slender led going into the break.

Ireland settled into the second half much better, and the link up play down the flanks early on was very good as the tenacious Cunningham got in to block the Rohan Harkins clearance, but the ball rebounded wide.

Lucan keeper Edvinas Jakas pulled off a double save to hamper Rowe and McDowell’s attempts on 57 minutes while at the other end, Hugh Parker played in Brian Cunningham for the Galway man to slot past Harkins for a well worked equaliser.

Talisman Cunningham had a gilt edged chance to net the winner with a quarter of an hour left when he picked the ball up inside his own half to make a fabulous run toward goal only for the youngster to slice the ball past the far post.

A fair result despite both sides missing opportunities to craft the winner late on.

It was the second game in the ten-match series, following Northern Ireland’s 3-0 victory over England in Belfast last Friday night. The point will see the Republic in good stead when they host the league leaders, Northern Ireland next Thursday evening in the Midlands venue.

Parker, Cunningham, Costello (Comeragh College, Carrick on Suir) and Lynch (Hazelwood College, Limerick) were very impressive for O’Brien’s side as they look to cement a stronger footing on the league table next week before the away fixtures commence in April. O’Brien’s charges will play the joint Shield holders in the final two games with England on April 5 and Wales on April 18.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND SCHOOLS SELECT | Edvinas JAKAS (Lucan Community College), Seán MACKEY (Coláiste Chiarain, Leixlip), Kyle McDONAGH (St. Attracta’s Community School, Tubbercurry), Callum HONOHAN © (Edmund Rice College, Carrigaline), Robbie LYNCH (Hazelwood College, Dromcollogher), Evan LYNCH (Christian Brothers College, Cork), Calum COSTELLO (Comeragh College, Carrick on Suir), Daire PATTON (Summerhill College, Sligo), Hugh PARKER (Temple Carrig School, Greystones), Brian CUNNINGHAM (Presentation College, Headford), Kyle DONOGHUE (Kildare Town Community School),

SUBS USED | Darragh COYLE (Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana) for Mackey (74), Rhys KELLY NOONAN (Coláiste Mhuire, Crosshaven) for Costello (83), Aidan RUSSELL VARGAS (Lusk Community College) for Donoghue (90+3)

SUBS NOT USED | Óisín COONEY (Carndonagh Community School), Adam O’HALLORAN (Clarin College, Athenry), James McATEER (Loreto Community School, Milford), Callum DOYLE TRAVERS (St. Fintan’s High School, Sutton),

MANAGEMENT | Derek O’BRIEN, Head Coach (Ardscoil na Mara, Tramore), Alan MURPHY, Coach (St. Joseph’s Patrician College, Galway) Ollie HORGAN, Coach (St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny), John POWER, GK Coach, Martin CAVANAGH, Equipment Manager (Carndonagh Community School), Michael McGLYNN (Physio), Dr. Aidan O’COLMAIN (Team Doctor)

SCOTLAND | Rohan Harkins, Ali Nixon, Robbie Stewart, Owen Doyle ©, Euan Bowie, Shay Burke, Reuben Cooper, Stuart McDowell, Freddie Rowe, Matthew Falconer, Jack Allan

SUBS USED | Jacob Shields for Cooper (68), Flynn McKay for Rowe (68), Aeden Gilfeeder for Falconer (81), Callum Graham for Allan (81), Archie Gibson for McDowell (81)

SUBS NOT USED | Liam Prunty, Jamie Low

MANAGEMENT | Graig Johnstone, Gerry O’Hare, Connor Little, Stephen Harvey, Stewart Taylor, Scott Kerr

MATCH OFFICIAL | Ryan Maher (Dublin)

2024 SAFIB Centenary Shield

Results

Friday, February 23 Northern Ireland 3-0 England (Blanchflower Park, Welders FC) 19.00hrs

Thursday, February 29 Republic of Ireland 1-1 Scotland (Athlone Town AFC) 19.00hrs

Fixtures

Thursday, March 7 Republic of Ireland vs Northern Ireland (Athlone Town AFC) 19.00hrs

Thursday, March 14 Scotland vs Wales (Greenock Morton) 13.00hrs

Thursday, March 21 Scotland vs Northern Ireland (Stenhousemuir FC) 13.00hrs

Thursday, March 28 Wales vs England (Briton Ferry FC) 19.00hrs

Friday, April 5 England vs Republic of Ireland (Walsall FC) 19.00hrs

Thursday, April 11 Northern Ireland vs Wales (Blanchflower Park, Welders FC) 19.00hrs

Friday, April 12 England vs Scotland (Chesterfield FC) 19.00hrs

Thursday, April 18 Wales vs Republic of Ireland (Briton Ferry FC) 19.00hrs

PREVIOUS ENCOUNTERS

Head-to-Head Republic of Ireland vs Scotland | 20 encounters | Ireland 10 wins, 9 draws, 1 defeat