1 March 2024

Brian Cunningham Scores for Republic of Ireland in 1-1 Centenary Shield Draw with Scotland

Republic of Ireland 1-1 Scotland          

Brian Cunningham (57)                   Freddie Rowe (45 pen)

 

The Republic of Ireland Schools came from behind to secure a well-deserved point with their draw against Scotland in the SAFIB Centenary Shield last night in Athlone Town AFC (Thursday, February 29).

Presentation College, Headford student Brian Cunningham returned from injury to net the equaliser thirteen minutes into the second half to cancel out Freddie Rowe’s penalty on the stroke of half-time.

Both teams carved out some wonderful opportunities and the Scottish keeper, Rohan Harkins was alert to the danger as he denied the Irish strike partnership of Hugh Parker (Temple Carrig School) and Brian Cunningham in the opening quarter.

Midway through the half Scotland’s Robbie Stewart played a delightful ball into the box which Irish netminder Edvinas Jakas got down well to palm away only for the ball to land at the feet of Stuart McDowell who struck for goal however Robbie Lynch skidded in to take the ball off the line.

McDowell combined well with Jack Allan ten minutes from the interval for the latter to see his effort skim past the far post. Likewise, Matthew Falconer saw a similar effort just wide of the mark moments later.

Ireland responded with Hugh Parker heading on target in the 43rd minute following a good ball in from Seán Mackey but again Harkins was on hand to get down well to stop.

The breakthrough goal came two minutes later when Ireland conceded a soft penalty as Cunningham was deemed to have fouled Freddie Rowe inside the box. Rowe duly obliged and dispatched for a slender led going into the break.  

Ireland settled into the second half much better, and the link up play down the flanks early on was very good as the tenacious Cunningham got in to block the Rohan Harkins clearance, but the ball rebounded wide.

Lucan keeper Edvinas Jakas pulled off a double save to hamper Rowe and McDowell’s attempts on 57 minutes while at the other end, Hugh Parker played in Brian Cunningham for the Galway man to slot past Harkins for a well worked equaliser. 

Talisman Cunningham had a gilt edged chance to net the winner with a quarter of an hour left when he picked the ball up inside his own half to make a fabulous run toward goal only for the youngster to slice the ball past the far post.

A fair result despite both sides missing opportunities to craft the winner late on.

It was the second game in the ten-match series, following Northern Ireland’s 3-0 victory over England in Belfast last Friday night. The point will see the Republic in good stead when they host the league leaders, Northern Ireland next Thursday evening in the Midlands venue.

Parker, Cunningham, Costello (Comeragh College, Carrick on Suir) and Lynch (Hazelwood College, Limerick) were very impressive for O’Brien’s side as they look to cement a stronger footing on the league table next week before the away fixtures commence in April. O’Brien’s charges will play the joint Shield holders in the final two games with England on April 5 and Wales on April 18.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND SCHOOLS SELECT Edvinas JAKAS (Lucan Community College), Seán MACKEY (Coláiste Chiarain, Leixlip),  Kyle McDONAGH (St. Attracta’s Community School, Tubbercurry), Callum HONOHAN © (Edmund Rice College, Carrigaline), Robbie LYNCH (Hazelwood College, Dromcollogher), Evan LYNCH (Christian Brothers College, Cork), Calum COSTELLO (Comeragh College, Carrick on Suir), Daire PATTON (Summerhill College, Sligo), Hugh PARKER (Temple Carrig School, Greystones), Brian CUNNINGHAM (Presentation College, Headford), Kyle DONOGHUE (Kildare Town Community School),

SUBS USED | Darragh COYLE (Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana) for Mackey (74), Rhys KELLY NOONAN (Coláiste Mhuire, Crosshaven) for Costello (83), Aidan RUSSELL VARGAS (Lusk Community College) for Donoghue (90+3)

SUBS NOT USED | Óisín COONEY (Carndonagh Community School), Adam O’HALLORAN (Clarin College, Athenry), James McATEER (Loreto Community School, Milford), Callum DOYLE TRAVERS (St. Fintan’s High School, Sutton),

MANAGEMENT |  Derek O’BRIEN, Head Coach (Ardscoil na Mara, Tramore), Alan MURPHY, Coach (St. Joseph’s Patrician College, Galway) Ollie HORGAN, Coach (St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny), John POWER, GK Coach, Martin CAVANAGH, Equipment Manager (Carndonagh Community School), Michael McGLYNN (Physio), Dr. Aidan O’COLMAIN (Team Doctor)

SCOTLAND | Rohan Harkins, Ali Nixon, Robbie Stewart, Owen Doyle ©, Euan Bowie, Shay Burke, Reuben Cooper, Stuart McDowell, Freddie Rowe, Matthew Falconer, Jack Allan

SUBS USED | Jacob Shields for Cooper (68), Flynn McKay for Rowe (68), Aeden Gilfeeder for Falconer (81), Callum Graham for Allan (81), Archie Gibson for McDowell (81)

SUBS NOT USED | Liam Prunty, Jamie Low

MANAGEMENT | Graig Johnstone, Gerry O’Hare, Connor Little, Stephen Harvey, Stewart Taylor, Scott Kerr

MATCH OFFICIAL | Ryan Maher (Dublin)

==

2024 SAFIB Centenary Shield

Results

Friday, February 23           Northern Ireland 3-0 England                    (Blanchflower Park, Welders FC) 19.00hrs

Thursday, February 29    Republic of Ireland 1-1 Scotland                 (Athlone Town AFC) 19.00hrs

Fixtures

Thursday, March 7            Republic of Ireland vs Northern Ireland   (Athlone Town AFC) 19.00hrs

Thursday, March 14          Scotland vs Wales                                            (Greenock Morton) 13.00hrs

Thursday, March 21          Scotland vs Northern Ireland                      (Stenhousemuir FC) 13.00hrs

Thursday, March 28         Wales vs England                                             (Briton Ferry FC) 19.00hrs

Friday, April 5                     England vs Republic of Ireland                   (Walsall FC) 19.00hrs

Thursday, April 11              Northern Ireland vs Wales                           (Blanchflower Park, Welders FC) 19.00hrs

Friday, April 12                   England vs Scotland                                        (Chesterfield FC) 19.00hrs

Thursday, April 18             Wales vs Republic of Ireland                       (Briton Ferry FC) 19.00hrs

==

PREVIOUS ENCOUNTERS

YEAR

RESULT

VENUE

MANAGEMENT

GOALSCORERS

April 25, 2003

Scotland 2-4 Republic of Ireland

St. Mirren FC

James RODGERS, Hugh COLHOUN, John M PORTER

Stephen Ward, Chris Breen, Liam Tiernan, David Jenkins (pen)

February, 2004

Republic of Ireland 1-1 Scotland

Oriel Park, Dundalk

Hugh COLHOUN, Seán CARR, John M PORTER

David Bracken

March 11, 2005

Scotland 1-4 Republic of Ireland

Princess Royal Park, Banff

John M PORTER, Seán CARR, Hugh COLHOUN

Declan Carroll (8, 30), James Chambers (11), Ciaran Greene (80), Scott Henderson (70)

March 10, 2006

Republic of Ireland 1-0 Scotland

Terryland Park, Galway

John M PORTER, Seán CARR, Hugh COLHOUN

Declan Carroll

March 9, 2007

Scotland 0-1 Republic of Ireland

Stenhousemuir

Seán CARR, Mark HERRICK, Hugh COLHOUN

Michael Leahy

April 4, 2008

Republic of Ireland 2-2 Scotland

Leah Victoria Park, Tullamore

Seán CARR, Dave ARCHBOLD, Hugh COLHOUN

John Mulroy (14), Philip Hand (18), Liam Corr (68), Kevin Ireland (89)

March 13, 2009

Scotland 1-1 Republic of Ireland

Hearts FC, Tynecastle

Hugh COLHOUN, Dave ARCHBOLD, Ollie HORGAN

Carl Forsyth (35), Jamie Burstow (37)

April 2, 2010

Republic of Ireland 5-2 Scotland

Finn Park, Ballybofey

Dave ARCHBOLD, Ollie HORGAN, Hugh COLHOUN

Tom O’Halloran (17), Hugh Douglas (27), Gary Shaw (55) Seán Skelly (80, 87) Daniel Fitzpatrick (82) Martin Boyle (42)

April 2, 2011

Scotland 1-1 Republic of Ireland

Queen of the South FC

Dave ARCHBOLD, Ollie HORGAN, Hugh COLHOUN

Hugh Douglas (13), Ciaran Johnson (52)         

March 30, 2012

Republic of Ireland 1-1 Scotland

RSC, Waterford

Ollie HORGAN, Dave ARCHBOLD, Hugh COLHOUN

Sean Maguire (44), Lawrence Shankland (47)

March 27, 2013

Scotland 0-2 Republic of Ireland

Bellslea Park, Aberdeen

Ollie HORGAN, Paddy O’REILLY, Dave ARCHBOLD

Gavin Boyne, Alan Browne

April 24, 2014

Republic of Ireland 3-1 Scotland

Tallaght Stadium

Ollie HORGAN, Paddy O’REILLY, Dave ARCHBOLD

Ryan Manning (36 pen, 73), Val Feeney (64) Jamie Henry (58)

April 23, 2015

Scotland 1-1 Republic of Ireland

Spartan FC

Paddy O’REILLY, Dave ARCHBOLD, Ollie HORGAN

Connor Ellis (18), Mikey Hopkins (54)                         

April 14, 2016

Republic of Ireland 3-1 Scotland

Killarney Celtic FC

Paddy O’REILLY, Dave ARCHBOLD, Ollie HORGAN

Conor Kane (12), Ryan O’Donoghue (42), Jamie Aherne (Pen 45), Bradley Manson (73)

April 6, 2017

Scotland 1-0 Republic of Ireland

Renfrew FC

Paddy O’REILLY, William O’CONNOR, Ollie HORGAN

Kyle Banner (10)

April 12, 2018

Scotland 1-3 Republic of Ireland

Home Farm FC, Whitehall

Paddy O’REILLY, William O’CONNOR, Ollie HORGAN

Ali Reghba (6, 28), Liam Kerrigan (16) Nathan Fell (63)

March 28, 2019

Scotland 1-1 Republic of Ireland

Ayr United FC

William O’CONNOR, John McSHANE, Ollie HORGAN

Josh Mulligan (44)  Brandon Bermingham (47)

March 19, 2020

COVID-19

Home Farm FC, Whitehall

William O’CONNOR, John McSHANE, Ollie HORGAN

 CANCELLED

2020/21

COVID-19

 NO GAMES TOOK PLACE

March 17, 2022

Republic of Ireland 2-1 Scotland

Home Farm FC, Whitehall

John McSHANE, Derek O’BRIEN, Ollie HORGAN

 Lennon Gill (31), Michael Raggett (55)    Che Reilly (22)

February 23, 2023

Scotland 0-0 Republic of Ireland

Renfrew FC

John McSHANE, Derek O’BRIEN, OLLIE HORGAN

N/A

February 29, 2024

Republic of Ireland 1-1 Scotland

Athlone Town AFC

Derek O’BRIEN, Alan MURPHY, OLLIE HORGAN

Freddie Rowe (45), Brian Cunningham (57)

 

Head-to-Head Republic of Ireland vs Scotland | 20  encounters | Ireland 10 wins, 9 draws,  1 defeat

