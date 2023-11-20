Brendan Clarke re-signs for Galway United

Galway United is delighted to announce that Brendan Clarke has re-signed for the senior men’s team ahead of the 2024 season.

Tá lúcháir ar Gaillimh Aontaithe a fhógairt go bhfuil Brendan Clarke tar éis síniú arís d’fhoireann sinsireach na bhfear roimh an séasúr nua i 2024.

The 38-year-old goalkeeper has committed to The Tribesmen for 2024 and heads into his second season in Galway since arriving last year.

The Dublin native has made 40 appearances in all competitions for United and has kept 21 clean sheets in that period, with Clarke playing almost every minute of the club’s season.

Clarke began his career with St Patrick’s Athletic, spending six years at the club. During that time he went on loan to Sporting Fingal before singing with them in 2008. In the years that followed he had two more spells at St Pat’s. He also played with Sligo Rovers, Limerick FC and Shelbourne before joining United.

Brendan Clarke has returned for 2024 and there will be plenty more announcements as we look to continue building our squad for next season. Keep an eye out on our social media for updates!

