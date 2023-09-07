Galway Bay FM

7 September 2023

Bray Wanderers vs Galway United (SSE Airtricity League First Division Preview with John Caulfield)

Galway United travel to Bray Wanderers this Saturday (8th September) as they try to move another step closer to the SSE Airtricity League title.

The Tribesmen need just seven points from their remaining seven games to finish 1st and secure promotion to the Premier Division.  They went down 1-0 to Longford last Saturday.  And despite two big wins over Bray this evening, they were held to a 1-1 draw the last time they traveled to the Wicklow club.

Leading up to the game, Galway United manager John Caulfield has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Kick-off at the Carlisle Grounds on Friday is 7.45pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

