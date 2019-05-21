Bray Wanderers 2-1 Galway United

A goal from Hugh Douglas four minutes from time denied Galway United a well-deserved draw at the Carlisle Grounds, as Alan Murphy’s side were beaten 2-1 by Bray Wanderers in the Airtricity League First Division on Monday night.

United went 1-0 up courtesy of Shane Doherty after 21 minutes.

But Douglas, who got two on the night scored an equaliser on the 56th minute. United looked to be going home with a point until Douglas struck again on the 86th minute.

Despite this defeat, Alan Murphy’s side still sit 7th on 12 points in the table nine points off Limerick in 6th spot.

Next up for Galway United is another away trip on Friday night, this time to United Park to face Drogheda.

