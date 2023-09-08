Bray Wanderers 1-4 Galway United (SSE Airtricity League First Division Commentary and Reaction)

Galway United are just four points away from winning the 2023 Airtricity League First Division with six games remaining, following this victory over Bray Wanderers on Friday (8th September).

Stephen Walsh struck two injury-time goals to complete his hat-trick after benefitting from the vital touch for his first goal on 35 minutes. David Hurley did the necessary when Galway United were awarded a penalty on 67 minutes.

Afterwards, Galway United captain Conor McCormack spoke to Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins.

Jonathan also caught up with Galway United manager John Caulfield.

Jonathan was our match commentator in the Carlisle Grounds.

Galway United’s next outing is their FAI Cup quarter-final on Friday, 15th September. Kick-off at Eamonn Deacy Park is 7.45pm.