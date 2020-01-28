BoyleSports Renew Sponsorship Of Irish Grand National For Four Years

Fairyhouse Racecourse today announced that BoyleSports, Ireland’s largest independent bookmaker who has sponsored the iconic race since 2014, will continue to put its name to the richest contest in Irish jumps racing for another four years.

The 2020 renewal of the €500,000 BoyleSports Irish Grand National which also marks the 150th anniversary of the race, is the centrepiece of the three-day Easter Festival at the County Meath track.

This year, the Easter Festival runs from Saturday April 11 to Monday April 13 and the BoyleSports Irish Grand National will go to post at 5pm on Easter Monday.

Peter Roe, General Manager of Fairyhouse Racecourse said: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with BoyleSports, especially for the 150th anniversary of the race. The BoyleSports Irish Grand National is a truly iconic Irish sporting event with such a long and illustrious history so we are thrilled to work with an indigenous and innovative Irish brand such as BoyleSports who have been involved in the betting industry for over three decades from their base in Dundalk.

“We have exciting plans to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the BoyleSports Irish Grand National over the entire three days of our Easter Festival and we look forward to working with BoyleSports to deliver a very special racing and social experience for all our customers.”

Leon Blanche, Head of Communications at BoyleSports, said: “BoyleSports are really proud to sponsor such a prestigious and valuable race on the Irish sporting calendar and with a pot of €500,000 up for grabs at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday, we’re going to relish what is certain to be another very competitive renewal.

“As a company we pride ourselves on our continued commitment to Irish racing and with this four-year deal taking us up to 10 years as the main sponsor of such an iconic race, we can look forward with vigour to some thrilling contests in the showpiece event on the Irish National Hunt calendar.”