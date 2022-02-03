BOXING: Three Galway Boxers Chase National Titles This Weekend

Three Galway boxers go in search of National titles this weekend in the National Stadium.

Tobar Pheadair’s Cliona Darcy will be in action Friday night (4th February) when she takes on Brianna Ryan from St. Brigid’s Kildare in the womens under 18 81+kg.

That programme gets underway from 6pm.

On Saturday (5th February), it’s the turn of the under 22 championships will a full programme starting at 11am.

Monivea’s Aliyah Butler is against Tramore’s Zara Breslin at 57kg; Jason Myers from Titans fights Emerald’s Kane Tucker at 86kg.