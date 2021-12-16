BOXING: Oughterard’s Kieran Molloy Turns Professional

Galway’s Kieran Molloy has signed a long term professional management agreement with Conlan Boxing.

With a wealth of experience behind him racking up 221 amateur fights, 202 wins, 11 national titles, 8 Multi nation Gold medals, an EU bronze medal, as well as medals at the youth World & European championships he feels now is the right time to make his stamp on the Professional game.

After making the announcement, Kieran spoke to Galway Bay FM’s Ollie Turner.

Jamie Conlan, Director of Conlan Boxing said “Im very excited to be working with Kieran, although he was a highly successful amateur boxer its been very clear to see his style was always more suited to the pros, his attitude matches his talent and that fills me with excitement to see his progression, I truly believe Kieran is a star for the future and the journey is something I’m proud to be apart of.”

Michael Conlan, Director of Conlan Boxing said “Having been in the same High Performance set up as Kieran even at a young age it was clear to see he had a big future in the pro’s, his father and club coaches done a great job in nurturing his skills and developing him for this big step to the pro game, he has the character and skillset that bodes well for a very successful future and someone I’m both delighted and excited to be working with.”

Kieran Molloy said “Im very excited to have signed with Conlan Boxing, Jamie and Michael have an extensive knowledge of boxing and a global vision for success. Their genuine honesty and professionalism has inspired me to this decision and I’m confident they will guide me to future World titles. I look forward to a rewarding journey.”