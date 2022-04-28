BOXING: Oughterard’s Kieran Molloy Set For Madison Square Garden Bout

Galway Bay FM Sport understands that Oughterard Professional Kieran Molloy is to fight on the undercard of the Artur Beterbiev and Joe Smith Jr., WBC/IBF/WBO light heavyweight unification that will take place in Madison Square Garden on June 18th.

Before that, Kieran will be taking on an unnamed opponent in Greenwich, London on the 13th of May on the undercard of Linus Udofia and Denzel Bentley who will be fighting for the vacant British middleweight title.

Kieran impressed on his debut last February with a TKO win over Damian Esquisabel in Glasgow. There is a strong possibility that Kieran will be fight in Galway in October. However there is no further information on this at the moment.

Connemara Professional Thomas O’Toole returns to the ring on the 14th of May when he faces the experienced Josue Obando as part of a promotion that will be held in Moseley’s On the Charles in Dedham, Massachusetts. O’Toole, who is 3-0 will be taking on a fighter who has been in the ring 55 times.