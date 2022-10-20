BOXING: Kieran Molloy in Germany for LIVE Bout on TG4

Oughterard’s Kieran Molloy faces off against Georgia’s Sandro Jajanidze in a six-round middleweight contest this Saturday (22nd October), live on TG4.

That takes place in Frankfurt on the undercard Padraig McCrory’s IBO World Light Heavyweight Championship bout against Germany’s Leon Bunn.

Padraig McCrory to fight for IBO World Light Heavyweight Championship

There has been a venue change to the scheduled Dornálaíocht Beo programming for this Saturday the 22nd of October.

The boxing will now come live from Frankfurt, Germany.

The main event on the night sees Padraig McCrory fight Leon Bunn of Germany for the vacant IBO World Light Heavyweight Championship over 12 rounds.

Both fighters come into the night with excellent records, 14-0 and 18-0 respectively.

Two other Irish fighters make an appearance on the undercard:

Galway and Oughterard native Kieran Molloy faces off against Sandro Jajanidze of Georgia in the middleweight division.

Kurt Walker will fight Yin Caicedo of Columbia in the super featherweight division.

Both of these bouts will last 6 rounds.

The live coverage starts on TG4 at 19:45 on Saturday night presented by Micheál Ó Domhnaill with Cuán Ó Flatharta Eric Donovan, Antoine Ó Gríofa and Paddy Donovan.