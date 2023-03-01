BOXING: Kieran Molloy Headlines Galway Rising Professional Show

Conlon Boxing have announced that on April 21st, Kieran Molloy brings professional boxing back to Galway for the first time since 2009.

After a highly successful amateur career at Oughterard BC, representing his country at various different levels, Kieran set his sights to the pro game with the dream of bringing big time boxing back to Galway and create a rise in professional boxing in the west of Ireland.

An 8 round international contest against an opponent to be confirmed is scheduled for Kieran’s 5th fight. It’s another step on the ladder after a great first year as a pro that has seen him grow and mature as one of Ireland’s leading prospects.

Jamie Conlan, Director of Conlan Boxing said “I truly believe that Kieran Molloy can be the next superstar in Irish boxing, we are still in the building stages of his professional development but the west of Ireland has been crying out for a fighter like this for years and we felt now was the time to start the development of professional boxing here, amateur boxing has been booming in Galway the last while and now Kieran will bring in the rise of professional boxing”

Kieran Molloy said ” To be headlining my home show in only my fifth fight is special and I’m only able to achieve this because of my supporters, they have been on the road with me since I first started winning titles at 11 years old spending their hard earned cash especially this last year when they have to travel far with me on my pro journey. April 21st will show everyone that Galway can become a new hub of Irish professional boxing, Im excited to show how far ive came since turning pro last Feb and putting on a show”

Exciting undercard announcements coming soon.

Tickets are already limited with only a handful left, for ticket info contact Marissa +353 85 719 5385