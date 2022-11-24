BOXING: Gort’s Cliona D’Arcy Preparing for World Final on Saturday

Gort’s Cliona D’Arcy is enjoying a rest day today (Thursday, 24th November) before preparations ramp up for this Saturday’s World Youth Boxing Championship heavyweight final.

The Tobar Pheadair boxer was impressive in dispatching Poland’s Weronika Maja Bochen 5-0 to book a showdown with India’s Kirti Kirti for the gold medal.

The reigning European champion, which was won last April, has been impressive in her tournament debut and is just three rounds away from a unique double.

Leading up to Saturday’s bout, Ireland team coach Mike Mongan (Olympic Boxing Club) has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Cliona D’arcy’s World Youth Heavyweight Boxing Final takes place on Saturday evening in La Nucia, Spain. She’s expected into the ring around 9pm Irish time.