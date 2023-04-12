BOXING: Galway Well Represented in National Boys and Girls Championships

The National Boys and Girls Boxing Championships continue with semi-finals on Wednesday (12th April) at the National Stadium featuring 10 Galway participants.

Wayne Barrett from Titans meets Oughterard’s Pete McGauley in the Boys 46kg semi-finals while there are others representing Celtic Eagles, Connemara, Olympic and Galway.

The Championship continue until next Sunday (16th April).

Wednesday’s Galway Bouts:

National Girl 1 & 2 Championships Semi-Finals

47kg – Sophia Sheehy (Celtic Eagles) vs Jessica Flanagan for Faith Ward

49kg – Saileog Ní Ghionnaoin (Connemara) vs Macie Field (Darndale)

51kg – Ruth Dossen (Olympic) vs Whitney Mongans or Abbey Gill Cusack

National Boy 2 Championships Semi-Finals

33kg – Joshua Cairns (Oakleaf) vs Patrick Delaney (Olympic)

37kg – Michael Nevin (Olympic) vs Dean O’Halloran (St. Pappins)

41.5kg – Declan McGreer (Ballynacargy) vs Bernie McDonagh (Galway)

46kg – Wayne Barrett (Titans) vs Pete McGauley (Oughterard)

59kg – Dominic Barrett (Titans) vs Paddy Donoghue (Kilfenora)

62kg – Stephen Delaney (Olympic) vs Shane Stokes (Gilford)

Further details about the week’s action can be found by checking out iaba.ie