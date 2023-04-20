BOXING: ‘Galway Rising,’ featuring Kieran Molloy, Weigh-in Reaction

Kieran Molloy has weighed in nearly one kilo heavier than his Colombian opponent ahead of tomorrow’s eight-round welterweight bout in Leisureland.

The Oughterard boxer, unbeaten in four fights, came in at 67.7kg at the Loft in 7 Bar; ahead of Fernando Mosquera at 66.8kg.

At the weigh-in, fight promoter Jamie Conlon chatted to Galway Bay FM’s John Mulligan.

John also got the thoughts of European boxing commentator and former Irish PRO Champion Alan Donnellan from Athenry.

Prior to Wednesday’s Press Conference at the same venue, Kieran Molloy gave his thoughts to Galway Bay FM’s George McDonagh.

The main event of the ‘Galway Rising’ eight-fight card, takes place around 10pm on Friday night (21st April) and will be LIVE on Galway Bay FM.