BOXING: Galway Club Stalwart Michael Mongan To Receive 2020 Federation Of Irish Sport Volunteers In Sport Award

Dedicated to the Dedicated – Michael Mongan of Galway will be honoured this week at the virtual 2020 Federation of Irish Sport Awards proudly supported by EBS.The awards will be streamed live on Tuesday, January 12th, Wednesday, January 13th and Thursday, January 14th from 7pm each evening on the Federation of Irish Sport’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/federationofirishsport/
Galway’s Michael Mongan will receive nationwide recognition for his dedicated work with Olympic Boxing Club this week, as he will be awarded the Galway award at this week’s virtual Federation of Irish Sport Volunteers in Sport awards, proudly supported by EBS Mortgage Masters.

Michael’s versatility means that over the years, he had held every role and duty in the Olympic Boxing Club in Galway.

As a mentor, Michael frequently links with local Foroige and Tusla Youth Projects, Garda Diversion Projects, the Galway City Partnership, Youthreach, Dochas Don Oige, Community Training Centre and organizations, encouraging the participation and progression of members in education and into employment.

Michael is also very experienced at helping individual members overcome personal issues and struggles by creating a safe space for all. Michael has a very positive impact on the promotion of a healthy active lifestyle throughout Galway City and County.

He is a great ambassador for the sport of boxing and is always positive, resilient, open to change and new ideas. He makes achieving success his goal in life and he will be honoured this week at the special virtual awards ceremony.  

The Volunteers in Sport Awards were created to champion the contribution, commitment and dedication of the army of 450,000 volunteers across the country who go above and beyond by giving their time to Irish sport and physical activity each year.  

These volunteers dedicate some 37.2 million hours of volunteering across the country’s 13,000+ sports clubs and associations every year. 

Towards the end of 2020, members of the public, as well as sports clubs and governing bodies were invited to nominate an individual whose contributions to sport has made a real difference to their community, club or county.

The nominations and award recipients were selected by a judging panel consisting of 11 individuals drawn from sports administration, the volunteer community and media, including former Director General of the GAA, Paraic Duffy, RTÉ broadcaster, Marie Crowe and CEO of CARA, Niamh Daffy. 

Speaking about the awards, CEO of the Federation of Irish Sport, Mary O’Connor said: “Sport plays a central role in the social fabric of every community in Ireland, yet it would not happen at all without the army of volunteers who dedicate their time and expertise across pitches, courts, tracks, pools and community halls across the country.

“This year, more than ever before, we have seen just how essential the role of the volunteer is in our local communities and to this end, it will be an honour to be able to recognise so many of these volunteers at this week’s virtual Volunteers in Sport awards.

“I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to all of this year’s recipients, and also thank EBS for their amazing support in bringing the awards – and wider recognition – of volunteers in sport in Ireland to life.

“Thanks also to Minister Jack Chambers who will be taking the time out of his schedule to attend our virtual ceremonies this week and helping us to champion and celebrate the recipients.” 

Commenting on the awards, Minister of State for Sport and the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers, TD, said: “It is a real honour for me to help recognise so many fantastic volunteers in our community at this year’s virtual Volunteers in Sport Awards.

“I have always admired the hard work and dedication that goes on behind the scenes in sport and physical activity throughout the country, and it is a privilege for me be involved this week to help celebrate so many incredible individuals who give their time and dedication to ensuring that sport in Ireland runs smoothly 365 days of the year.

“Volunteers are often overlooked, but they are truly the backbone of sport in Ireland and these awards are a superb way to recognise and honour their amazing contribution to their communities.

“My thanks to the Federation of Irish Sport and EBS and everyone who will no doubt make these virtual ceremonies a memorable occasion for all.” 

Chief Executive Officer of EBS, Paul Butler, commented: “EBS is thrilled to partner with the Federation of Irish Sport once more this year to honour and champion so many of our everyday heroes around Ireland who are truly the backbone of Irish sport. 

“EBS has been involved in communities in Ireland for over 80 years and we know that our biggest asset is the people who work with our customers throughout local communities in Ireland.

“I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all the recipients of the 2020 Volunteers in Sports Awards and thank them for all of the tireless work they do to ensure sport in Ireland continues to flourish.” 

The awards will be streamed live each evening from 7pm on the Federation of Irish Sport’s Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/federationofirishsport/ with the awards schedule listed below: 

Tuesday, January 12th: Leinster and Special Recognition Award 

Wednesday, January 13th: Munster, Connacht and Special Recognition Award 

Thursday, January 14th: Ulster and Outstanding Achievement Award  

For more information on the awards, visit http://www.volunteersinsport.ie/  

Full list of winners for the 2020 Federation of Irish Sport Volunteer in Sport awards proudly supported by EBS: 

COUNTY NAME SPORT CLUB 
Outstanding Achievement Award Anne McHale Basketball Ballina Braves Basketball Club (Mayo) 
Special Recognition Award Pat Hooper (RIP) Athletics  
Special Recognition Award Daingean GAA GAA  
Antrim Michael Close Boxing Ledley Hall Boys and Girls Club Trust 
Armagh Anne Forsythe Motorcycling North Armagh Motorcycle and Car Club 
Carlow Denis Shannon Athletics Tinryland Athletics Club 
Cavan Philip Galligan GAA St Patrick’s Arva GAA 
Clare Brid MacNamara Camogie Clare Camogie Board 
Cork Mary Haughney Swimming Sunday’s Well Swimming Club 
Derry Padraig Dougan Cycling Carn Wheelers Cycling Club 
Donegal Fergus McAteer Soccer Mulroy Soccer Academy  
Down William Martin Badminton Ulster Badminton 
Dublin Stella Downes Cricket Clontarf Cricket Club 
Fermanagh Derek Holland Rowing Enniskillen Royal Boat Club 
Galway Michael Mongan Boxing Olympic Boxing Club 
Kerry Selina O’Connor GAA Luane Rangers GAA 
Kildare Tom Egan Canoeing Salmon Leap Canoe Club 
Kilkenny David Denieffe Athletics Gowran Athletics Club 
Laois Mary Donohue Camogie Harps GAA 
Leitrim John Connolly Athletics Carrick-on-Shannon Athletics Club 
Limerick Emer Kenny Camogie Ahane Camogie Club 
Longford Jenny Mahon Handball Abbeylara Handball Club 
Louth Robert Nash GAA/Soccer Na Piarsaigh GFC and Bay FC 
Mayo Johnny Carey Boxing Geesala Boxing Club 
Meath Graham Hyland Athletics  Cilles Athletics Club 
Monaghan  Adam Grimes GAA Killanny Gearldines GFC 
Offaly Tomas Quinlan  Soccer Moneygall Football Club 
Roscommon Aidan Farrell  Rugby Creggs Rugby Club 
Sligo Veronica Murray Special Olympics Special Olympics Connacht 
Tipperary Pauline Nugent Special Olympics Ormond Special Olympics Club 
Tyrone Karen Ballantine Golf Newtownstewart Golf Club 
Waterford Hugh O’Brien Moran Surfing TBay Surf Club 
Westmeath Colm Walsh Athletics Mullingar Harriers Athletics Club 
Wexford Liam Rossiter Soccer New Ross Town Football Club 
Wicklow Conor Woods Tennis Greystones Lawn Tennis Club 

