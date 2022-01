BOXING: 14 Galway Competitors Learn Opponents for National Championships

Fourteen Galway boxers will contest the National under 22 and 18 Boxing Championships which get underway this Friday in Dublin.

The event will take place over each weekend concluding on February 12th.

The list of opening fights for Galway boxers are as follows.

==

Men’s under 22

Oskar Skorupski (Celtic Eagles) vs Ben Ferran – 67kg

Farai Shayna (Celtic Eagles) vs Eoghan Lavin – 75kg

Tristan Flaherty (Oughterard) vs Luke Barrett – 80kg

Jason Myers (Olympic) vs Joel Hutton – 86kg

==

Women’s under 22

Kellyn Mangan (Celtic Eagles) vs Aliyah Butler (Monivea) – 57kg

==

Men’s under 18

Steven Stina (Celtic Eagles) vs Oisin Worsencroft – 51kg

Richard Phiri (Celtic Eagles) vs Tiernan Cassidy – 67kg

Ben McHugh (Corrib) vs James McGuinness – 71kg

Cyris Palmer (Celtic Eagles) vs Chad Kelly – 75kg

William Brownes (Celtic Eagles) vs Norman Troy – 75kg

David Joseph McDonagh (Olympic) vs Kai Reilly – 92kg

James O’Loughlin (Olympic) vs Tommy McDonnell – Super

==

Women’s under 18

Cliona Darcy (Tobar Pheadair) vs Aine Doyle – 82kg