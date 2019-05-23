Both Mayo and Roscommon name their teams for this Saturday’s clash

Mayo and Roscommon have both named their teams for this Sunday’s Connacht Semi-Final. Galway are awaiting the winners of this tie in the final. The match is on in Elverys MacHale Park, Castlebar on Saturday at 7pm.

Mayo manager James Horan has made three changes to the side that defeated New York in the first round. Chris Barrett, Michael Plunkett & captain Diarmuid O’Connor all start with Colm Boyle, James McCormack & James Carr missing out. It’s a first championship start for Ballintubber’s Michael Plunkett, he came off the bench in that New York win.

Here is Mayo’s team:

1. Robert Hennelly – Breaffy

2. Chris Barrett – Belmullet

3. Brendan Harrison – Aghamore

4. Keith Higgins – Ballyhaunis

5. Patrick Durcan – Castlebar Mitchels

6. Michael Plunkett – Ballintubber

7. Lee Keegan – Westport

8. Matthew Ruane – Breaffy

9. Aidan O’Shea – Breaffy

10. Fergal Boland – Aghamore

11. Jason Doherty – Burrishoole

12. Diarmuid O’Connor – Ballintubber (C)

13. Evan Regan – Ballina Stephenites

14. Darren Coen – Hollymount/Carramore

15. Kevin McLoughlin – Knockmore





Roscommon manager Anthony Cunningham has named an unchanged side from their victory over Leitrim.

Here is the Roscommon team:

Darren O’Malley – Michael Glavey’s David Murray – Padraig Pearses Seán Mullooly – Strokestown Conor Daly – Padraig Pearses Niall Daly – Padraig Pearses Conor Hussey – Michael Glavey’s Ronan Daly – Padraig Pearses Tadhg O’Rourke – Tulsk Shane Killoran – Elphin Hubert Darcy – Padraig Pearses Cathal Cregg – Western Gaels (C) Niall Kilroy – Fuerty Ultan Harney – Clann na nGael Conor Cox – Listowel Emmet’s Diarmuid Murtagh – St. Faithleach’s



