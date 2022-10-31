Both InsureMyVan.ie Men’s and MissQuote.ie Women’s Super League leaders beaten in a weekend of upsets

Defending MissQuote.ie Super League champions, The Address UCC Glanmire had the 52 point tally of Brittany Byrd to thank as secured another victory. The sole InsureMyVan.ie Super League unbeaten run came to an end, while McEvoy’s Cavan Eagles and Portlaoise Panthers maintained their unbeaten MissQuote.ie Division One starts.

In the first game of the weekend, The Address UCC Glanmire hosted Singleton SuperValu Brunell in a repeat of last year’s final. The home side went in behind after the first, but turned things around thanks to the excellence of Brittany Byrd, scoring 52 to win on a 95-81 scoreline. Ireland captain Edel Thornton topped the scoring for her team with 33 of her own.

The sole InsureMyVan.ie Super League unbeaten run was ended this game week with University of Galway Maree overcoming Energywise Ireland Neptune in a thriller that ended up 89-83 to the hosts, leaving both teams on four wins after five. The game saw the teams go toe-to-toe for the majority, but Maree stretched into a lead at the end of the third and never looked back. Irish international Jordan Blount is having a fine season back in Ireland, registering 29 points in defeat.

Charlie Crowley, University of Galway Maree head coach praised the support following the win.

“Good win tonight. Home crowd massively coming in tonight. The lads worked hard against the opposition in front of them. But that’s well behind us now and all eyes focused on the game vs Killorglin.”

DBS Éanna came from behind to secure a convincing 79-63 victory over Griffith College Templeogue. With a 22-7 run in the fourth to thank, Darren McGovern’s side got their third victory of the season. Top scorer on the day was DBS Éanna’s Joshua Wilson with 22 points.

Speaking after the win, McGovern said:

“We delivered a perfect 4th Quarter performance. We made the right decisions and got the stops when it was needed. It was good to be back in Éanna after three games on the road. The home support was brilliant!”

Belfast Star edged out a tight contest against EJ Sligo All-Star winning by the narrowest of margins. Chrishon Briggs topped the scoring chart with 23 to help Belfast win their fourth game in five this season.

Head coach Adrian Fulton said that his team weren’t at their best despite the result.

“It was a very exciting game. Both teams played some nice stuff at times. It was helter skelter and not good for the nerves! I’m not particularly happy with our performance. Sligo deserve credit for that but we also missed a lot of easy opportunities. That being said, our lads found a way to win without playing great so that’s encouraging. Shon Briggs and Conor Johnston had big games for us tonight.”

Emporium Cork Basketball got a win on the road against Flexachem KCYMS, with the game going to the wire. The hosts led by five going into the last, but the experience of the likes of Adrian O’Sullivan told down the stretch. Flexachem KCYMS’ Pharrah Gordon was top scorer with 24 points.

Speaking after the game, Emporium Cork Basketball head coach Ciarán O’Sullivan said:

“Tough win in a tough environment. Killorglin were excellent on the night and it was a great game to be involved in. Credit to the players for digging deep, keeping composure and executing down the stretch.”

Killester made the most of Moycullen’s slow start to the season with a 59-37 victory at home. The visitors got the first score on the board, but ever since Killester found a way and led until the end. In a low-scoring affair, Ayberk Taylan led the chart with 15.

Killester head coach, Brian O’Malley praised his team, but acknowledged that Moycullen weren’t at their strongest.

“Happy with the win, wasn’t overly pretty and plenty for us to do. Moycullen obviously down a few guys but they battle and battle so credit to them. It was nice to get our first home win there and hopefully we can build on it.”

The youthful UCD Marian side picked up their first win of the season with a superb performance against Bright St. Vincent’s, edging out an 80-69 scoreline. Bright St. Vincent’s kept UCD Marian within arm’s length throughout, but a late flurry from UCD Marian was enough to get the win. Jonathan Jean of UCD Marian starred with a stellar showing, clocking up 37 points. Stefan Zecevic scored 22 points for the visitors. In two weeks time, UCD Marian welcome Griffith College Templeogue in search of another win.

Speaking after the game, UCD Marian head coach Ioannis Liapakis praised the collective effort.

“We’re delighted for the performance and the result because for us this year every win is like a Cup trophy. Especially tonight it’s even more important because three of our starters wasn’t played! Jon Jean he had one more amazing game with 37 points, but the win came 100% through our defense. Our guys did a phenomenon job and we managed to keep their two best players (Zecevic and Fields) way below their average. We’re really proud and happy for our players because they fought for 40 minutes and they deserved this win.”

The first game of the InsureMyVan.ie Super League weekend took place on Friday. UCC Demons made the trip to face reigning champions Garvey’s Tralee Warriors. It was Demons who came away with the points, led by former Irish captain Kyle Hosford and winning on an 89-85 scoreline. Top of the scoring chart was the home team’s Matija Jokic on 30.

i3PT Fr. Mathews got the better of University of Galway Mystics on a 65-50 scoreline, to leave the Galway side still looking for their first victory five games into the MissQuote.ie Super League season. In a low-scoring game, Gráinne Dwyer led the way with 17 points for the winners.

Speaking after the game, i3PT Fr. Mathews head coach Niamh Dwyer was delighted to get the first home win of the season.

“We got our first home win of the year tonight which was important even though we were not at our best. Credit to Mystics who made us work for 40 minutes for the win. We now have a bye in the cup next weekend which will give us a chance to regroup and build going into November’s games.”

Killester narrowly lost out to a youthful Waterford Wildcats outfit who are in fine form. Beating the hosts 80-78, Wildcats counted on an important score from Kate Hickey down the stretch to secure the win. Top scorer on the night was Karli Seay of Waterford wildcats, finishing up on 29.

Waterford Wildcats head coach, Tommy O’Mahony praised the spirit of his team.

“It was a great win and I couldn’t be prouder of the fight we put up against a strong team on their home court. We played really well defensively focusing on some of the major threats Killester have, battling it out in the 3rd and 4th quarter with all our players stepping up and a vital 3 pointer from Kate Hickey in the final minutes of the game. We know we have a lot to work on and are looking forward to a week off to get some good training in and focus on our next game against Trinity Meteors”

Elsewhere, Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics couldn’t manage to find a way to win against a strong Trinity Meteors side who picked up their fourth win of the season. Winning on an 89-80 perhaps doesn’t tell the whole story, but the visitors were in command from the start. Top of the scoring charts was Áine O’Connor of Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics on a tally of 27.

Speaking after the win, Trinity Meteors head coach Niall Berry was happy with the way his side contested.

“We knew we were in for a massive battle tonight against a top top side in Liffey Celtics. It was always going to be close and I was very happy with some key individual performances down the stretch and to come away with another tough win on the road.”

In InsureMyVan.ie Division One action, Moy Tolka Rovers saw their unbeaten run come to its end against Malahide on a 76-73 scoreline. The lead was exchanged plenty of times throughout the game, but the home team just edged it right at the death. Top scorer on the day was Trevor Recio with 29 of his own.

Drogheda Wolves made it four wins from five, beating Ulster University 91-80. Ulster led early on, but the home side took the lead in the middle of the first and never looked back. It was Conor O’Sullivan of Ulster University as top scorer with 26 points.

Limerick Celtics also joined Drogheda Wolves on four wins, beating Abbey Seals Dublin Lions 99-94 on the road. The game was tight, but Limerick Celtics had a strong final quarter to seal it. Topping the scoring charts was Kevin Anyanwu Obasuyi of Abbey Seals Dublin Lions on 36 points.

In a good weekend for Limerick teams, Limerick Sport Eagles hit triple-figures against Killarney Cougars to win 105-78. The 31 points of Manny Payton made him top scorer on the day.

SETU Carlow got their third win on the board with an 85-70 victory on the road against SETU Waterford Vikings. Heading the scoring charts was Conor Harkins of SETU Carlow with an impressive 41 points.

Portlaoise Panthers were commanding in 96-70 victory over Team North West, shooting 11 three-point shots. Desean Hampton led the way with scoring on a tally of 25.

In MissQuote.ie Division One, McEvoy’s Cavan Eagles and Portlaoise Panthers both kept their unbeaten runs going with wins over Moy Tolka Rovers and Marble City Hawks, respectively.

McEvoy’s Cavan Eagles played a thriller against Moy Tolka Rovers, eventually winning 57-50, almost letting their opponents back into the game in the last quarter. The top scorer on the day is having a fine season for Moy Tolka Rovers, Shelby Cheyanne Cheslek on 21 points.

Portlaoise Panthers were convincing 83-49 winners over Marble City Hawks, leading from start to finish. Once again, Alyssa Velles top scored for the winners with 27 of her own.

Elsewhere, Phoenix Rockets made sure of their second win, beating Swords Thunder 75-54. Georgie McGrath’s tally of 24 made her top scorer on the day.

Picking up their third win of the season, Griffith College Templeogue beat Oblate Dynamos 73-45 on the road. Lynn Tunnah top scored with 20.

Week 5 Results:

InsureMyVan.ie Super League

Friday, October 28th

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors 85-89 UCC Demons

Saturday, October 29th

Belfast Star 71-70 EJ Sligo All-Stars

University of Galway Maree 89-83 Energywise Ireland Neptune

DBS Éanna 79-63 Griffith College Templeogue

UCD Marian 80-69 Bright St. Vincents

Flexachem KCYMS 81-84 Emporium Cork Basketball

Killester 59-37 Moycullen

InsureMyVan.ie Division 1

Saturday, October 29th

Portlaoise Panthers 96-70 Team North West

SETU Waterford Vikings 70-85 SETU Carlow

Limerick Sport Eagles 105-78 Killarney Cougars

Abbey Seals Dublin Lions 94-99 Limerick Celtics

Drogheda Wolves 91-80 Ulster University

Moy Tolka Rovers 73-76 Malahide

Sunday, October 30th

Scotts Lakers SPK 66-73 Dwyers of Cork Fr. Mathews

MissQuote.ie Super League

Friday, October 28th

The Address UCC Glanmire 95-81 Singleton SuperValu Brunell

Saturday, October 29th

Killester 78-80 Waterford Wildcats

i3PT Fr. Mathews 65-50 University of Galway Mystics

Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics 80-89 Trinity Meteors

Sunday, October 30th

DCU Mercy 105-65 Ulster University

Miss Quote.ie Division 1

Saturday, October 29th

Phoenix Rockets 75-54 Swords Thunder

Moy Tolka Rovers 50-57 McEvoy’s Cavan Eagles

Oblate Dynamos 45-73 Griffith College Templeogue

Portlaoise Panthers 83-49 Marble City Hawks

Sunday, October 30th

Limerick Celtics 74-61 SETU Carlow

Tuesday, November 1st

Abbey Seals Dublin Lions v St. Paul’s Killarney