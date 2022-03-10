Boost for Women’s Rugby in the Province with Six Connacht Players named in U18 National Training Squad

Six Connacht Players have been named in a 35-player training squad who will assemble at the IRFU High Performance Centre over the course of the next few weeks to prepare for the inaugural Under-18 Women’s Six Nations Festival in Edinburgh.

The training squad will participate in three camps across March and April before the festival squad is selected.

The six players are Clara Barrett and Sarah McCormack of Ballina, Molly Boote of Connemara, Hannah Clarke and Karly Tierney of Tuam/Oughterard and Eabha Nic Dhonnacha of Corinthians.

Ireland will play 35-minute matches against England and France on Game Day 1 and a 70-minute match against Wales on Game Day 2. The U-18 Women’s Six Nations Festival will take place at Dam Health Stadium between April 9 and 17.

Connacht Women’s Provincial Talent Officer and Senior Women’s Head Coach Ross Mannion, has been working with the girls for the past 6 weeks as well as hosting PTS sessions 3 times a month.

He spoke to John Mulligan: