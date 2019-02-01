Current track
Boost for Oranmore Maree ahead of All ireland final

Written by on 1 February 2019

Oranmore Maree hurlers received a big boost last night when corner back Alan Bannon had his straight red card overturned from his side’s All Ireland semi final win over St Galls and is now available to play in Sunday week’s final in Croke Park against Charleville. At a meeting of the Croke Park Hearings Committee last night it was proven that Gannon”did not strike with the hurley with minimum force” and therefore the sanction was lifted. Oranmore Maree play Charleville of Cork in the All Ireland Intermediate Hurling Championship Final on Sunday week, Feb 10th at 3.15pm in Croke Park.

NUI Galway to maintain requirement of Irish among new entrants

Boost for Oranmore Maree ahead of All ireland final

