Bon Secours Galway extends Partnership with Galway United for the 2021 Season

Galway United FC are delighted to announce that the Bon Secours Hospital Galway have extended the terms of our partnership deal and will continue to be Galway United FC’s Official Healthcare Partner for the 2021 season.

The partnership will continue to provide Galway United FC with access to their state of the art facilities and resources. Bon Secours Hospital Galway will be working alongside the club’s medical department to ensure the best medical advice and care is available to the squad, including the state of art equipment at their Galway location.

“We are very pleased to once again be the Official Healthcare Partner of Galway United FC. We are looking forward to an exciting season ahead. Hopefully, with our help, John Caulfield and his team can have a strong season and bring premier division football back to Galway City and County.” Gerry Burke, CEO – Bon Secours Hospital Galway.

John Caulfield (Galway United Manager), Francis Kelly (Galway United Commercial Manager), Gerry Burke (CEO Bon Secours Hospital Galway)

“I would like to thank Gerry Burke and his amazing staff for the support they have provided Galway United FC in the past and we look forward to working with them into the future. Their level of care and attention to detail is second to none. We are very pleased to announce Bon Secours Hospital Galway as Official Healthcare Partner of Galway United FC. Knowing that our players have access to the latest in healthcare technology and expert medical Consultants, gives us the confidence in knowing that when one of them gets injured they will be returned to full fitness as quickly as possible.” Francis Kelly, Commercial Manager – Galway United FC

About Bon Secours Hospital Galway

Bon Secours Hospital Galway is part of the Bon Secours Health System, Ireland’s largest independent healthcare provider.

Situated in Renmore, Bon Secours Hospital Galway was established in 1954. Their primary aim is to provide the highest quality of care and service to the people of Galway and surrounding counties. The 120 bed acute-care Hospital provides a wide range of surgical and medical services underpinned by the latest technology and expert medical Consultants.

Bon Secours Hospital Galway has undergone significant development in recent years with expansion of the main hospital and more recently the development of a new state-of-the-art Interventional Cardiology Suite.