Bon Secours Football League Finals Next Weekend

The details of the Bon Secours County Football League and Relegation Finals have been released this morning with the games taking place next weekend.

On Saturday the 21st, the winners of the Division Four Semi-Finals featuring Glenamaddy and Naomh Anna Leitir Mor and Corofin and Clifden will meet in either Pearse Stadium or Tuam stadium at 3pm depending on how the Semi-Finals pan out this Saturday evening. At 6, Glenamaddy host Naomh Anna Leitir Mor and at 7, Corofin are at home to Clifden.

The Division two League Final will also be held that day with Bearna taking on Annaghdown in Pearse Stadium at 6.15.

There are three relegation play offs also on that Saturday starting with the Division One Relegation Play Off between An Cheathru Rua and An Spideal with that game in Indreabhán at 5pm.

The Division Two Relegation Play Off between Monivea-Abbey and Claregalway takes place in Tuam Stadium at 6.15 and In Division Four,An Fhairce host Carna-Cashel and St Gabriels are at home to Killererin with both games at 5.30pm.

Pearse Stadium will host a double header of League Finals on Sunday the 22nd starting with the Division Three League Final between Micheal Breathnach and St James at 1pm followed by the Division One Final between Killannin and Mountbellew/Moylough throwing in at 4.15. There is also one relegation play off on the Sunday with the losers of Kilkerrin/Clonberne and Oranmore/Maree taking on Kilconly in Tuam Stadium at 1.