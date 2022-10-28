Bon Secours County Senior Football Final Preview – The Manager’s Thoughts

This Sunday is the Blue Riband day for Galway Football with the County Senior Football Final between Salthill/Knocknacarra and Maigh Cuilinn at Pearse Stadium (Throw in – 1.45 pm).

Salthill goes in search of their first senior championship since 2012 while Maigh Cuilinn returns to the venue where they won the title in 2020.

Jonathan Higgins has been speaking to both managers ahead of Sunday’s FInal.

He first spoke to Salthill/Knocknacarra Manager John O’Mahoney

Jonathan then spoke to Bainsteoir Maigh Cuilinn Don Connellan