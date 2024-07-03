Bohemians v Galway United Preview – The Manager’s Thoughts

Share story:

Galway United make the journey to Dalymount Park on Saturday Afternoon to face Bohemians in the Women’s National League (Kick Off – 3pm).

It has been a big week for Phil Trill’s side. A 1-0 win over Treaty United booked their place in the Avenir Sports All-Island Cup Semi-Final, Kate Thompson, Eve Dossen and Rola Olusola were called up into the Republic of Ireland U19 Women’s Squad for the European Championships in Lithuania and on Wednesday, it was announced that Julie Ann Russell had been named in the Republic of Ireland Senior Squad for crucial European Championship qualifiers against England and France.

United lie just five points off Shelbourne in second place and six off the top spot held by Athlone Town with a game in hand on both teams.

Ahead of the game on Saturday, Phil spoke to John Mulligan.