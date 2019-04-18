Bob Docherty Cup Kicks Off On Monday

Irish Under 15 Schools Manager Richard Berkley has finalised his squad for the Bob Docherty Cup that begins on Monday in Salou. Ireland will play Scotland and England in their opening games on Monday and Tuesday. The squad features one Galway player with Aoibheann Costello from Mercy Tuam on the squad.

The squad will meet up in Dublin on Saturday evening ahead of an early departure to Barcelona on Sunday morning as the action kicks off Monday afternoon.

The three day tournament will see Scotland up first for Richard Berkeley’s crew while they will compete for the John Read Trophy against England on the Tuesday as well as attempting to progress in the International campaign.

The other ties will see newcomers Gibraltar up against Northern Ireland on match day one while England take on Wales. The following day has Scotland versus Northern Ireland while Wales entertain Gibraltar.

Unfortunately for the Republic of Ireland they will be without the services of Coláiste na Trócaire, Rathkeale scholar Nicola McNamara who sustained an ACL injury last weekend. McNamara has been instrumental for her school this season but more importantly she was a pivotal player for the International outfit picking up POTM against Northern Ireland last month in a friendly in Armagh. Berkeley has called in Freya De Mange of Presentation Secondary School, Kilkenny has an apt replacement. Freya has been in superb form of late assisting her school to National Cup glory in the Junior Cup recently and they’ve another National title up for grabs as they take on Claregalway College in the Minor Cup following the Easter recess. De Mange is a physical player, with set pieces her speciality so she will do well for the scholars next week when called upon.

Sue Ronan had called four of the panel into the Under 16s double header with Belgium last month with youngsters Jessie Stapleton (Palmerstown Community School) and Ellen Molloy (Presentation SS, Kilkenny) getting some valuable game time while Eva Mangan (Carrigaline CS) and Nicole McNamara (Coláiste na Trocaire, Rathkeale) enjoyed the environment with the older age group and exceled in the training camp.

Youngsters Ellie Long (Carndonagh CS), Liadán Clynch (Bush PP School) and last season’s star Jess Stapleton will all be eligible for selection next season.

Captain Ellen Molloy enjoyed Bob Docherty Cup success twelve months previous in Jordanstown alongside Stapleton and the deadly duo will be looking to replicate such form abroad. The scholars celebrated the double, capturing the John Read Trophy in Stafford Town in March 2018. The Kilkenny grad scored a brace in that game to secure the silverware with Erin McLaughlin (Carndonagh CS) netting late on for a 3-0 win. The girls will also compete for these honours on match day two when the teams meet.

The Republic of Ireland will be attempting to defend their title having had such a wonderful campaign last year in Ulster University. They notched up 11 goals in 3 games, only conceding once. The Irish overcame Scotland 0-5 in their opening match while Northern Ireland ‘B’ went down 0-4 to Berkeley’s side which lined up a grand finale with England. The Irish managed to claim the prestigious title with a hard fought 2-1 victory. The Republic of Ireland had last won the title in 2010 with runners up spot claimed in the three previous seasons so the victory at this level was long awaited. The class of 2019 will be hoping to impress in the sun with another double success for the Irish students.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND SQUAD

Aoibheann COSTELLO (Scoil Bhríde, Mercy Secondary School, Tuam)

Amy MAHON (St. Joseph’s Community College, Charlestown)

Alison LONG (St. Patrick’s College, Lacken Cross)

Liadán CLYNCH (Bush Post Primary School, Dundalk)

Maria REYNOLDS (Loreto Abbey, Dalkey)

Amy CLIFFORD (Loreto Secondary School, Kilkenny)

Jessie STAPLETON (Palmerstown Community School)

Ellen MOLLOY (Presentation Secondary School, Kilkenny)

Robyn MURRAY (St. Joseph’s Secondary School, Navan)

Rebecca McMAHON (St. MacDara’s Community College, Templeogue),

Orlagh FITZPATRICK (St. Mary’s College, Naas)

Eva MANGAN (Carrigaline Community School)

Freya De MANGE (Presentation Secondary School, Kilkenny)

Jenna SLATTERY (Laurel Hill Coláiste)

Áine WALSH (Salesian Secondary College, Pallaskenry)

Aoife CRONIN (Scoil Pól, Kilfinane)

Emma DOHERTY (Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana)

Ellie LONG (Carndonagh Community School)

MANAGEMENT

Head Coach Richard Berkeley (Sancta Maria College, Louisburgh)

Coach Karen Byrne (St. Michael’s Special School, Skerries)

Coach Emma Mullin GK Coach Scott Gaynor (Presentation SS, Wexford)

Kit Person Karen Henry (Mulroy College, Milford)

Physio Aoife Burke

FIXTURES SCHEDULE

Monday, April 22 | Match Day 1 KO 11am

Gibraltar vs Northern Ireland

Scotland vs Republic of Ireland

England vs Wales

Tuesday, April 23 | Match Day 2 KO 11am

Scotland vs Northern Ireland

Wales vs Gibraltar

Republic of Ireland vs England

Wednesday, April 24 | Match Day 3 KO 9.30am

Draw to be made following match day 2

After the first two series of matches have been completed a league table will be drawn up and countries will be placed in order from 1 to 6. Teams in first and second place will compete in the Final. The other two matches will be between teams who have not played each other previously in the tournament.