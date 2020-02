The Galway Black Dragon Kickboxing Club will kick off the New Year with a bang this Saturday evening when they host an International Ireland V Belgium and France Kickboxing & K-1 fight night in the fabulous Ardilaun Hotel on Taylors Hill in Galway City.

The fight night, aptly named “Rumble On The Hill”, will feature no less than eleven home fighters on an explosive twelve fight card.

Pete Foley of Black Dragon Kickboxing Club and Cian McCormack joined John Mulligan in studio.

Pictured at the last sparring session before the event.

L – R back row: Peter Sheppard (Knocknacarra), Jerrid Curry (Lough Atalia), Darren Woods (Corofin), Dara Mannion (Westside), Cian McCormack (Kinvara), Jamie O’Sullivan (Clonberne), Kevin Niland (Tuam), Thomas Scarry (Moylough/Ballybane).



Front row: Tom Hopwood (Galway City), Mike Armstrong (Canada), Whitney Sheppard (Knocknacarra), Sean Ryan (Cong), Pete Foley (Chief Coach – Annaghdown), Hannah Darcy (Galway City), Oisin Concannon ( Barna), Sofia Huish (Knocknacarra), Ivan Aguas (Spain), John Byrnes (Bohermore).



Evelyn Coffey is missing from the pic.